ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:45 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAHUtilities Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
ENGLEWOODCity Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTACity Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
DECATURThe following meetings will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Decatur Municipal Building: 6 p.m. — Decatur Municipal Planning Commission; and 7 p.m. — Decatur Board of Aldermen.
