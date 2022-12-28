The unemployment rate for both McMinn and Meigs counties dropped for the month of November.
According to the State of Tennessee, McMinn County had a rate of 4.1%, which is a 0.2% decrease from the county’s previous rate of 4.3% in October.
Meigs County also had a rate of 4.1% for November, which is a 0.3% decrease from the previous rate of 4.4% in October.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd noted the rate reflected his expectation for the month of November.
“We expect it to go down a little bit,” he noted. “If we look back to the previous years, these numbers are pretty comparable to what we would see.”
Todd noted the current rates reflect the numbers seen in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for most counties.
“Meigs County is currently 4.1% and in 2019 the November rate for Meigs County was 4%,” Todd said. “McMinn, however, is showing a little differently. Currently McMinn has a rate of 4.1%, but in 2019 the county had a rate of 3.2%.”
One of the potential reasons behind the difference in McMinn could have been brought about due to the labor force.
“The labor force in McMinn is 20,800 now and there was 23,000 and some odd in 2019, so there has been a decline in the labor force,” Todd expressed. “Maybe the population has declined or people could have moved. There are a lot of possibilities that could have contributed to this but we don’t have enough data in these numbers to figure out a direct cause.”
The labor force measures the number of people of working age who are actively seeking employment. When people stop seeking employment for a certain period of time, they are removed from the labor force.
Looking ahead, Todd expects to see little movement in the rate for the month of December.
“We will probably stay around where we are,” he said. “Usually the movement doesn’t start until January.”
Nationally, the rate held steady at 3.4% from October to November.
The State of Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 3.3% in November, which is a 0.2% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.5%.
The rate fell in 62 counties across the state, while dropping in eight and holding steady in 25. That leaves the rate less than 5% in 92 counties across the state and between 5% and 10% in the other three — Bledsoe (5.3%), Perry (5%) and Scott (5%).
The lowest rate in the state is a three-way tie between Williamson, Moore and Cheatham counties at 2.5%.
Around the area, Bradley County maintained a rate of 3.5%, Hamilton County decreased 0.3% to a rate of 3.2%, Loudon County fell by 0.1% for a rate of 3.1%, Monroe County dropped 0.2% to a rate of 3.5%, Polk County rose 0.1% to a rate of 3.7%, Rhea County fell 0.2% to a rate of 4.2% and Roane County decreased 0.2% for a rate of 3.5%.
