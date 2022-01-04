The City of Athens is currently planning out its annual Daddy Daughter Dance, with the intent to host the event in February.
According to a recent announcement from the City Athens Parks & Recreation Department, the dance is currently scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12.
They plan to make a follow up announcement as the event draws closer to provide information on the status of the event.
“My hope is that COVID completely goes away and we are back to doing normal things across the world,” said Athens Park and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire. “We know we have to address all of our programs with caution and we certainly hope we will be able to do a dance.”
Fesmire stated that he realizes the event asks a lot of people to go indoors in a “small” place.
“We realize that is not the most ideal thanks to COVID,” he expressed. “We weren’t able to host the event last year but this is an annual event and this will be our 36th Daddy Daughter Dance. It is one of the most looked forward to events in Athens and we just want to show everybody that we want host this event too, it just needs to be done safely.”
The city will be taking as much data as possible, including data collected from their past Mother Son Dance.
“When we did that dance, COVID numbers were almost at zero in McMinn County, but it was that low because we were going outdoors and people weren’t inside as much,” Fesmire noted. “We were able to scale down, which we didn’t offer the whole amount of tickets that we normally would, but we were able to get everybody in that wanted to go to the dance.”
Looking ahead, Fesmire stated there is not a perfect answer for what data would be considered safe enough to host the event.
“That is a question that is fluid daily. It would be a very difficult thing to answer,” he expressed. “We certainly listen to what the health department says and the CDC and things are changing daily, sometimes hourly, so we watch all of the data that we can watch and then we will make an intelligent decision.”
Fesmire noted they are looking out for the best interest of the community.
“We want everyone to be safe in all of the events that we do,” he said. “We won’t have our full slate of events like everybody would like for us to have, but we have to use common sense in dictating what we can do and what we can’t do and at what levels we can do them at.”
