The Town of Englewood will be unveiling a National Register Marker for the Englewood Water Tower on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Everyone is invited to the unveiling that will take place at the Englewood Water Tower at 2 p.m. this weekend.
Englewood Water Tower Preservation Committee Chair Beth Sizemore expressed her excitement for the unveiling.
“We are pretty excited about it. This has been close to two years in the making with all of the work that has gone into it,” Sizemore said. “The city has been such a support to us and helping us do this project.”
The water tower being placed on the National Register of Historic Places enhances the Town of Englewood’s chances of being a tourism location, she noted.
“If someone is looking for national sites as they travel, they will find out that Englewood water tower is one of the places they will want to go look at,” she stated.
She added there was an extensive background that had to be known about the water tower.
“Fortunately, in filing out the paperwork, I was able to use a lot of the Community Action Group’s (CAGE) historical information that they had collected over the years,” she noted. “I did some oral history background with people and there was a lot of research on how water towers are built and what kind of water tower it is ... It was a very extensive document that had to be filled out and it had to meet the commission’s guidelines in order for them to approve it so it could move on to national status.”
COVID-19 slowed down the process of having the water tower nationally recognized.
“We are working now to do whatever we need to do in order to get the water tower restored so that it will be enjoyed by generations to come,” she said. “I think there are a lot of people excited for it ... We might not have a big turnout on Saturday, but this is a big deal for the town and with the Eureka Trail eventually coming to Englewood I think we will see a lot of people take a lot of pride in our water tower.”
T-shirts are available for sale at Tellico Junction for $15 a piece.
The sales from the shirts will be used to support the tower preservation project.
“The shirts are in Englewood colors,” said Sizemore. “We have orange for Englewood School and we have blue for Central High School.”
Sizemore is also doing other projects to help support the preservation of the water tower.
“I’m still in the process of writing grants and I have been in touch with people at the state level,” she noted. “I’m working on getting donations and I am also working on getting people interested in participating. We are still on the road to getting this tower restored and looking good.”
