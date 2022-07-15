Early voting for the August election began this Friday in Meigs County, with the county general and state primary races on the ballot.
According to Meigs County Administrator of Elections Judy McAllister, early voting will start on Friday, July 15 and will go through Saturday, July 30.
Those who wish to participate in early voting can do so in person from July 15 through July 30 at the Decatur Municipal Building basement entrance.
Voting hours at the Decatur Municipal Building will be Monday through Friday (July 15-30) from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
On election day, Aug. 4, locations will be available from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the following precinct locations: Eastview Community Center (beside Eastview Fire Station), Meigs South Elementary School, Meigs County Courthouse, Decatur Municipal Building (basement entrance), Meigs North Elementary School and Ten Mile Community Center (beside Ten Mile Fire Station).
Voters wishing to apply as absentee will have until July 28 to apply for an absentee ballot.
All voters should remember to bring their state or federal issued ID in order to vote.
“I’m thinking that this election will probably have a low turnout,” McAllister said. “I’m basing that on our request for absentee ballots.”
However, voters in Meigs County will get to utilize new voting machines during this election.
“We are very excited. We are the first in the state to get these machines,” McAllister said. “These machines have a paper trail and, unlike other voting machines, in this one it is all in the same case so when people make their selections and verify their vote it will print out their choices and once they cast their vote it will stamp a bar code on there. The other voters will not be able to see it and it makes it so that if we have to do an audit it will be easier.”
McAllister stated the screens on the new machines are more high definition and in color.
“These machines will be easier for the voters to see and use,” she noted. “Especially the older voters. I think this is a win-win and I am excited.”
She hopes everyone will take advantage of the early voting time frames.
“It is a lot easier than on election day for the voters because we can move people in and out a lot faster,” McAllister said. “I think everybody that is eligible to vote should take advantage of it.”
According to the sample ballot that can be found on the Meigs County Election Commission website, there are several contested countywide races on the August ballot.
Chancellor for the 9th Judicial District has independent Tom McFarland against fellow independent Frank Williams.
County mayor has Republican incumbent Bill James running against Democratic challenger Edgar A. Jewell, Jr.
County Commission District 2 has two seats available with three candidates: Republican candidates Andrew Howard and Ralph Dude Minnis and Democratic candidate Carolyn P. Jones.
County Commission District 3 will allow voters to select three candidates from Republicans Chris Finnell and Jerry Harris, Democrat Stanley Welch and independent candidates Ricky D. Bates and Austin Ryan Dake.
County Commission District 5 will allow voters to select two candidates from Republicans Adam D. Brady and Tonia Drake along with independent Zach England.
Uncontested local races, with all candidates being Republicans, include: County Commission District 1 with Kristy Williams Kelly and Dustin Lankford; County Commission District 4 with Doug O’Daniel and Rick Vaughn; County Trustee Stacie Goforth Hyde; Sheriff Jackie Melton; Register of Deeds Madison Stiner Carden; and Road Superintendent Jimmy Butch Nelson.
On the Democratic side of the local primary, there is only one uncontested race and it is for the position of County Clerk, featuring Janie Stiner Myers.
The remaining local candidates are running unopposed as independent candidates including: Circuit Court Judge 9th Judicial District Mike Pemberton; Criminal Court Judge 9th Judicial District Jeff Wicks; District Attorney General 9th Judicial District Russell Johnson; Public Defender 9th Judicial District Kim Nelson; Circuit Court Clerk Darrell Davis; General Sessions Judge Casey Stokes; School Board District 2 Julie Allen Boyd; School Board District 3 Mike McKenzie; and School Board District 5 Amy Davis Swanks.
The State Republican Primary has three contested races, featuring Tennessee Senate District 1 allowing voters to select either Mark Hall or J. Adam Lowe, both Republicans.
The next contested Republican race is for State Executive Committeeman District 1, which features Mitchell Jones against John S. Stanbery.
State Executive Committeewoman District 1 features Sharon B. Anderson against Emily G. Beaty for the seat.
Uncontested races for the Republican Primary are: Gov. Bill Lee; United States House of Representatives District 4 Scott Desjarlais; and Tennessee House of Representatives District 22 Dan Howell.
The State Democratic Primary features two contested positions, governor and United States House of Representatives District 4. The contestants for the position of governor are Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin and JB Smiley Jr.
United States House of Representatives District 4 features Wayne Steele running against Arnold J. White.
Uncontested Democratic State Primary races include: Tennessee Senate District 1 Patricia Waters; State Executive Committeeman District 1 Jack Waggett; and State Executive Committeewoman District 1 Patricia Waters.
