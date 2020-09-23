Congressional candidate Meg Gorman said she feels it’s important to differentiate between violent riots and peaceful protests when discussing groups taking to the streets recently.
Gorman is running on the Democratic ticket against U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in District 3.
She spoke with The Daily Post-Athenian recently to discuss a variety of topics, including the recent debate over peaceful protests and violent riots.
“I feel like we often use these terms interchangeably or in connection with one another,” Gorman said. “The overwhelming majority of these protests across the nation have been peaceful protests.”
Gorman said that she has attended some and hasn’t felt they got out of line at all.
“The ones I’ve been to have been peaceful, they have not been negative,” she said. “They have been about growing as a community, they have been about moving forward, they have been about improving lives of people in the communities — something we all feel strongly about. It’s devastating and sickening to read stories about extreme violence and read stories of police brutality.”
Gorman added that modern technology helps society know more of what’s going on in the world.
“With everyone having a smartphone now, we are seeing all of the recordings,” she said. “Everyone has the ability to be a cameraman now.”
That greater awareness is important to society, she noted.
“In a way, I’m glad to see people are taking a stand,” she said. “It is really important that we fight against systemic racism in our country. We need to make it clear this is something we’re not OK with. We’re not OK with innocent people being shot or strangled or suffocated. It does not fit with who we are as Americans. When we see something wrong, we stand up to speak out against it.”
She added that she hopes these movements lead to structural changes in the way things are done.
“That is what I’m seeing on a very large scale,” she said. “This is really pushing and showing the people in charge this isn’t going to fly, things need to improve.”
She noted that providing more training to law enforcement, having social workers ready to respond to certain calls and better access to healthcare are some of the changes she would like to see come from these gatherings.
“Right now we’re sending around police officers to go out to people experiencing a mental health crisis,” she said. “We’re sending armed officers to respond to someone experiencing homelessness. That’s not a good fit for either party. We should not be putting this on our officers who often are not being trained to be prepared for crisis interaction when it comes to mental health.”
She said both more training and more funding are necessary to help that problem out.
“We need to provide that training, but also open up resources available to social workers so we can fully support our community so we don’t have police officers being the ones to respond to every call across the board.”
While she sees positives in the purpose of the protestors who take to the streets, Gorman added that they should never turn to violence.
“The people who are peacefully protesting are often trying to convey a message,” she said. “Violence against another human being is never appropriate. I do not think that violence of any sort is appropriate.”
However, that admonition against violence goes both ways, she added.
“What we’re seeing with police brutality across the nation, that is a public health crisis and I think we need to treat it like one,” she said. “We have innocent, unarmed black men, specifically, who are being killed by police, we have people who are not causing a threat, we have had instances where officers enter houses and kill people and those things are not OK. I do not condone fighting violence with violence.”
While violence isn’t the answer to fight against perceived injustices, Gorman said she can understand the frustration people feel.
“I also understand there has been a fight for justice and against systemic racism in our country for years and years and years and things have not changed,” she said. “I understand people are fed up, I understand people are upset and, while I personally do not feel any sort of damage is going to progress this movement or help this cause, I understand why it’s happening.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A series of stories were previously published based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. They ran in the Aug. 26, Aug. 28 and Sept. 2 editions of The DPA.
