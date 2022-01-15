Etowah
school board is set to meet in regular session on Monday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.
election commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting will be to conduct any election business to legally come before the board.
county commission will meet in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse in regular session on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The budget committee will meet prior to the full board meeting at 6:45 p.m. and the beer board will also meet at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.