The Athens City Council took unanimous action on Tuesday night that is expected to pave the way for the new Athens Animal Shelter building.
The council voted on a resolution to authorize the purchase of the former offices of The Daily Post-Athenian, located at 320 S. Jackson Street. Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller’s motion to approve the purchase was seconded by Council Member Dick Pelley and passed in a 5-0 vote. Immediately following the vote, many in the audience applauded the decision.
The resolution read, in part: “the City of Athens wishes to enhance the Animal Shelter services and build environmental conditions for better care for dogs and cats on behalf of our citizens …”
During talks with the Jones family — the property owners — Mayor Bo Perkinson, City Manager C. Seth Sumner, and McMinn Regional Humane Society (MRHS) Board Member Larry Wallace negotiated a price of $655,000 for the 6.68-acre property and building. Earnest money in the amount of $10,000 has been accepted by the seller and will be applied toward the purchase price.
Sumner said last week that approximately $300,000 more will be needed to perform the necessary modifications to the building prior to its opening as the new animal shelter.
The resolution does contain a contingency requiring additional funding from McMinn County government. The McMinn County Commission is expected to vote on its contribution to the project at its next regular meeting, scheduled for July 26. Sumner said he anticipates a $250,000 allocation from the county.
“We do feel very confident that all are on board,” said Sumner.
Shortly after the vote, Wallace asked to address the council. He, along with several representatives from the Humane Society, attended the meeting.
“We’ve worked a long time for this and I want to thank this council for the 5-0 vote,” said Wallace. “It’s long overdue and you all stepped up to the plate. It was a pleasure working with you on the negotiations. I just want to say thank you on behalf of all of us for what you’ve done.”
Wallace acknowledged the contributions of Perkinson and Sumner, as well as Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield and MRHS Board President Dr. Harley Knowles.
About half of the roughly 18,000 square foot building will be dedicated to shelter operations and the other half will be multi-functional. The work is expected to be complete by as soon as this winter.
