Two men are facing five-year prison sentences after guilty pleas in separate cases during recent McMinn County Criminal Court action.
Justin Leon Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in front of McMinn County Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy to Class D felony promotion of meth manufacturing in August.
He was sentenced to five years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a multiple offender, meaning he must serve at least 35% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole.
He earned just over a month of pre-trial jail credit as his case was working its way through the legal system.
Brandon P. Rickheim also pleaded guilty in front of McMinn County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Freiberg to Class C felony aggravated assault (fear of injury by a weapon) in August.
He was sentenced to five years in the TDOC as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole.
Rickheim earned about six months of pre-trial jail credit as his case worked its way through the legal system.
In other criminal court action:
• Andrew Swafford’s charges of possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Ahsante R. Smith’s charges of retaliation for past actions, disorderly conduct and public intoxication were dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Donald H. Dockins Jr.’s charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked/suspended/canceled license were dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Jeremiah Michael Shukait’s charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon was dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
Pleas and Convictions
• Franklin Edward Rogers pleaded guilty to Class E felony theft of property $1,000-$2,500, Class E felony attempted burglary, three counts of Class A misdemeanor theft of property $1,000 or less and four counts of Class D felony burglary. He was sentenced to four years in state prison as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. He earned almost eight months of pre-trial jail credit and was required to repay $2,215 in restitution to the victims.
• Todd Lee Carroll pleaded guilty to two counts of Class E felony forgery. He was sentenced to six years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of community corrections immediately. He had a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Albert Lee McCowan pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor driving under the influence and Class A misdemeanor driving on a revoked/suspended/canceled license. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the county jail. He earned almost eight months of pre-trial jail credit. He was required to pay a $1,100 fine to the court.
• Melissa Harden pleaded guilty to Class D felony burglary. She was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 90 days in jail. She was required to repay $62.25 in restitution to the victim.
• James Skylar Anderson pleaded guilty to two counts of Class A misdemeanor driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the county jail, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 48 hours in jail. He was required to pay a $600 fine to the court and serve 20 hours of unpaid community service.
• Dennis Gene Gloyn pleaded guilty to Class D felony evading arrest, Class A misdemeanor aggravated criminal trespassing and Class A misdemeanor simple possession of meth. He was sentenced to four years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 180 days in jail. He was required to pay a $750 fine to the court.
• John R. Jeffs pleaded guilty to Class C felony domestic aggravated assault by strangulation. He was sentenced to three years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 60 days in jail.
• Brandy M. Viar pleaded guilty to Class E felony accessory after the fact. She was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 30 days in jail.
• Jeremy Logan Martin pleaded guilty to Class D felony reckless aggravated assault. He was sentenced to four years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 180 days in jail.
• James A. Lampone pleaded guilty to Class B felony sale and delivery of more than half a gram of cocaine. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 90 days in jail. He was required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court. He had two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II drug dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• David Ray Weir pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of more than half a gram of meth for resale. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 120 days in jail. He was required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court. He had a charge of theft of property $1,000 or less dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
