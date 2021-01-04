The City of Athens Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the 2021 Daddy Daughter Dance will not be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This decision was made based upon the latest information and guidelines from the State of Tennessee and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During the dance week of Feb. 7 through 13, the department is encouraging dads and daughters to spend quality time together and to post on Facebook photographs taken at and about previous dances.
All photographs posted with #AthensTNDDD will be entered into a contest for prizes including free 2022 dance tickets and other items. During dance week the department will be posting on the City of Athens official Facebook site details about the photography contest and date ideas for dads and daughters.
“As the director of Parks and Recreation, but moreso as the father of two daughters, this was one of the most difficult announcements I have been part of making,” Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said. “Athens has a 35-year tradition of bringing daddies and daughters together in what has become one of the largest dances of its type in the country. In so much as we would like to hold the dance, anyone who has ever been to it knows it would be virtually impossible to maintain social distancing,” said Fesmire. “I have always felt that the magic of the dance has always been the time daddies and daughters have spent together. I challenged my staff to come up with an idea to replicate that time and they delivered! Dance week will be a lot of fun as we post pictures and create new dad and daughter memories. And who knows, we may even throw in a special surprise or two during dance week!”
For more information about the Daddy Daughter Dance photo contest, contact Athens Parks and Recreation at 423-744-2700 EXT 3 or e-mail recre ation@athenstn.gov
