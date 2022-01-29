Two local historical organizations, the Etowah Historical Commission and the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, were awarded grant money from Humanities Tennessee through the American Rescue Plan recently.
According to a press release, Humanities Tennessee has awarded $941,454 to 91 Tennessee organizations in all three grand divisions to support and sustain humanities organizations and help the state’s cultural infrastructure recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
Living Heritage Museum Executive Director Ann Davis expressed her excitement to receive $13,428 from the grant.
“It was very exciting. I was so pleased because the PPP (Payroll Protection Program) money apparently isn’t going to be available this year,” she noted. “Our fundraising efforts have been curtailed over the past couple of years due to COVID, so this means a great deal to us.”
Davis stated the competitiveness of grant writing made this particularly noteworthy for her.
“This was with museums all over the state, for the same pool of money,” she said. “This grant was a little bit different from the normal competitive atmosphere because we all had needs and you were just hopeful that as many as possible would get funded.”
Davis plans to utilize the grant money to help continue the payroll for the workers of the museum.
“We have been very fortunate in being able to not have to lay anyone off during these past two years and this grant will help sustain that,” Davis expressed. “We are just so grateful and we are grateful to the 91 organizations being supported by this grant as well. I’m just so thankful that the government stepped up to do this.”
She believes this type of grant is a necessity due to the pandemic.
“When any kind of disaster or recession or anything hits, people need their money for things that are absolutely necessary, so funding non-profits becomes less and less — which is understandable,” she said. “This money became available and it helped so many organizations to continue functioning and be able to support the public.”
Davis believes an organization’s reputation is very important when applying for grants.
“The reputation you have is so crucially important for accountability, for sustainability and using the money for its intentions,” she expressed. “Without the support that we have had from our guild, our board, our members, our staff, the community, we would not have been able to apply for these grants because we wouldn’t have had the infrastructure behind us. So I am just so grateful for that support.”
The Etowah Historical Commission and Etowah Depot Museum received $11,190 as a grant and plan to utilize that money to make informational guides.
“The emphasis of the guides will be Etowah’s development in 1906 as a planned community and how the changes over the past 100 years have shaped the town and shaped its ordinary citizens’ lives,” said Linda Caldwell, a volunteer for the Etowah Historical Commission and projects director for the guidebook. “We are pretty pumped about this. We have wanted to do this for a while and the availability of these funds make it possible. COVID has slowed down everything and we want to re-engage with our existing audience and we think the best way to do that is going to be to provide new information and a new way to explore the historic buildings downtown.”
The guide will cover the history of the L&N Depot as well as expand into other areas of interest in the town.
“We are going to make about 20,000 of these and they will be at least 40 pages, front and back, and at a size that people can carry with them,” Caldwell stated. “They will be provided free of charge and we will offer copies to the school if they are interested, we will offer to display them at the library, community center, city hall and the depot.”
They also want the guides to be useful to tourists who come into town as well.
“We are also hoping to have a PDF made that will go onto the city’s website,” she noted. “That will be another way to ensure the information will be around for a long time. Sustainability is always an important issue to consider.”
Caldwell expressed her excitement to work with the Etowah Historical Commission and the guide consultant to continue moving the project along.
“We are excited about this and I think that it will be good,” she expressed. “This financial support is coming to us at a good time. There has been a decrease in visitation to the depot because of COVID, there has also been a decrease in ridership on the train because of COVID, so we have seen a decline in revenue in the past year due to COVID. So we feel this is a really good time for us to re-engage with our old audience and hopefully a new audience.”
