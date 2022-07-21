Members of the Athens Fire Department recently did far more than just their job to assist a local family.
According to AFD Chief Brandon Ainsworth, the story began over two years ago when the AFD was dispatched to a call for an unresponsive, diabetic male. The patient was a single father who was raising an autistic son.
Ainsworth noted that, over the next couple of years, the calls for assistance became frequent.
"Two to three calls a week," Ainsworth said. "The firefighters knew, as soon as they heard dispatch begin the page, where they were going and probably what needed to be done. It didn’t take them long to realize this was not an average situation."
As the calls came in, Ainsworth said the firefighters began to notice the needs of the father and son. He noted that the duo didn't have any family nearby, so there was a need for assistance.
"They could have done their jobs and walked away, but that is not how the Athens Fire Department operates," Ainsworth said. "That is not the caliber of men and women we employ."
Instead of moving on, members of the fire department began offering their services to the father and son. They began to mow the yard, clean the house, take groceries and cook food for the father and son. Many days, Ainsworth noted, when a crew came on shift, they would cook breakfast and then take it to them.
It got to a point that a majority of the fire department members were involved with assisting the family.
"They did this on their own and without recognition. They did it because they have good hearts and they love their community," Ainsworth said.
Earlier this week, they received a call that changed things.
According to Ainsworth, a neighbor was asked to check on the father and son. The neighbor called 911 and, when the fire department arrived, it was determined that the father had passed away approximately two days prior to their arrival on scene.
After consulting with the Athens Police Department (APD), members of the fire department took the child back with them to the fire station.
"They cleaned him up, fed him and kept him company for about four hours until DCS (Department of Children's Services) could get there to take charge of the child," Ainsworth noted. "Two members, who were off duty, even came in on their own time to stay with the child so service to the city would not be interrupted."
Focus now shifts to the well-being of the child.
"Our hearts go out to this child as he faces an unknown future," Ainsworth said. "Our hearts are also filled with love and pride for the members of our Athens Fire Department. This was not accomplished by just a few. It was the majority of the department."
Ainsworth said when he found out how much his firefighters were doing to assist the family, it meant a lot to him.
"It made me feel proud. It made me feel extremely proud that my guys had gone to those extraordinary measures to help this family," Ainsworth said. "They had become so close to this family that at their own expense they had gone above and beyond.
"The Friendly City is well served by the men and women in our fire department. They show their willingness to improve not just our city, but our community, by going above and beyond every day," he continued.
