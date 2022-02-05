Police responded to a “vague threat” at McMinn County High School Thursday morning and charges are now pending on the juvenile suspect involved.
McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Matt Blair said that the threat was reported to the patrol department and then forwarded on to the MCHS school resource officer for investigation.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Blair said on Thursday.
He added that the incident involved juveniles and that charges are pending.
According to Blair, there was the possibility that a gun could have been brought to the school grounds at some point, but as of Thursday could not confirm that one had actually been there.
“There were no threats that anyone would commit violence,” Blair said.
There was a large police presence at the high school Thursday morning as deputies responded, but he added that there was never a lockdown of any kind.
The investigation is continuing and he said threats like this are taken seriously any time they happen.
“Even though it could have been a false threat, we’re going to take it seriously and have a presence,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.