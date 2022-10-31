Members of the Athens City School Board are working on refining their policy in regard to what materials are in their libraries and classrooms.
McMinn County Schools recently became part of a controversy surrounding the graphic novel “Maus” and concerns that it was not age-appropriate due to instances of nudity and foul language. Then, earlier this year, the State of Tennessee passed the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022,” which “requires each public school to maintain, and post on the school’s website, a list of the materials in the school’s library collection; requires each local board of education and public charter school governing body to adopt a policy to establish procedures for the development and review of school library collections.”
With that in place, ACS Board members are working on adopting their policy and have discussed it during the September work session and October’s fall retreat.
The policy under consideration would make the library media specialist “responsible for library collection development” and requires that materials be “reviewed to ensure the content aligns with state law.”
The policy also states that all library materials must “be suitable for and consistent with the educational mission of the school;” “be appropriate for the age and maturity levels of the students who may access them. The determining factor will be based on an assessment of any mature themes or content (i.e. violence, sexual content, vulgar language, substance abuse);” and “contain literary, historical and/or artistic value and merit.” The collection “as a whole shall offer a variety of viewpoints” as well.
“I think that is currently in place in how we function in Athens city,” Curriculum and Instruction Supervisor Melody Armstrong said.
The policy also requires the library media specialists to “periodically” review any materials in the library’s collections.
As for classroom libraries, many teachers keep collections of books — Athens City Middle School Principal Mike Simmons noted that can number in the hundreds — and those are subject to being reviewed and posted on the system website as well.
Armstrong noted there is a free app that can be used to catalogue and post the books in those collections and that process is underway. Some older books, it was discovered, don’t have ISBN numbers that can be scanned, so they’ll have to be added manually. Thus, the internal deadline to have that complete has been pushed from early November to early January.
“Teachers are scanning their classroom libraries,” Armstrong said, adding that they’re hoping to aid teachers in getting the non-ISBN books completed without needing to remove any. “We’re looking at some options of supporting our teachers in that respect. We’ll make sure to maintain the existing library.”
It was noted that administrators and teachers were relieved to find the app and not have to catalogue each book by hand.
“I was scared to death how much extra work the teachers would have to do,” Director of Schools Robert Greene said.
In the cases where someone takes issue with a book in one of the collections, the policy also covers that.
“The board supports principles of intellectual freedom inherent in the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and expressed in the Library Bill of Rights of the American Library Association,” the proposed policy reads.
Should a complaint be made about a book, the first step is to “inform the complainant of the selection procedures and make no commitments” and then to have the person submit a Request for Reconsideration of Library Materials form.
After that, the principal and any other “appropriate personnel” would be informed of the complaint and a reconsideration process would begin, with the challenged material remaining available for the time being.
The principal would then let the director of schools know and request an ad hoc materials review committee to study the material within 15 days. That committee would be appointed by the principal and would include “certified library media personnel, representatives from classroom teachers, one or more parents and may include one or more students.”
The committee would be required to “read, view or listen to the contested material in its entirety,” take a look at “recognized and evaluative reviews” and then determine the appropriateness. The recommendation would then be taken to the principal for “further action” and to the director of schools “for information.”
“If the complainant desires further action after receiving the recommendation of the committee and the decision of the principal, an appeal may be made to the board,” the policy reads.
The board members would then be required to read, view or listen to the material in its entirety and make their determination. At that point, the board could decide to either keep or remove the book.
“We did have the board attorney review the changes and he was in support of the policy with the changes,” Armstrong said. The policy was initially presented during the September work session and recommendations by board members were made and those changes added in for the fall retreat.
Simmons noted that challenges to materials in the library have come up at times over the years that he’s been principal and he typically proposes just finding a replacement material for that student.
“We have a conversation so they could be heard and, in that, also be respectful of their opinion — that goes a long way,” Simmons said. “There may be other options — we’re not necessarily going to take that book out, but we may give that child the option of another book.”
However, he said there are times when simply changing the requirement for one student isn’t enough and that’s where the policy would kick in.
“I think what happens sometimes is people want to have an opinion on a book and not only is it their opinion, but they want to also make that the opinion of everybody and that’s where we have to be careful,” he explained.
The matter may come up for a vote during the board’s November meeting, but that wasn’t determined definitively.
