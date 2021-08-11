Food City has announced the creation of a number of new area jobs, leading to a pair of company-wide hiring hiring events over a couple of days.
The events are set to include both full-time and part-time positions and the company will seek to hire 1,000 people to customer and food service positions at store locations throughout its operation area and the distribution center.
The dates will be Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The positions include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions, including truck drivers.
Interested candidates, can apply online at Food City.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.
