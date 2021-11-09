Local celebrities will join with the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties and Food City to bag groceries and raise money later this month.
The third annual Celebrity Bagging Event is set for Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Food City in Athens.
The event is sponsored by Food City and the United Way and it features local public figures bagging groceries throughout the day for tips and donations, 100% of which will go toward the United Way and its partner agencies.
“We’re super excited to have it back this year,” United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “We had no problem getting volunteers, everybody is very excited.”
Included in those bagging for charity will be local government leaders, first responders, bank representatives and members of local schools.
They will be joined by members of the United Way Board of Directors and the Kiwanis Club of Athens.
Baggers will work in hour-long shifts throughout the day.
“It’s always a good, friendly competition between each shift to see who can raise the most money,” Zabo noted.
This is the third year the event is being held after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition aspect goes beyond the shifts, as well, as area United Ways and Food Cities across East Tennessee and into southwestern Virginia compete with each other to attempt to outraise the others.
Zabo noted that the local area won first in the inaugural year and placed second in 2019 based on amount given during the event.
“We’re hoping to get first again this year,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun and an easy way to give back to the community.”
On the day of the event, shoppers at Food City can give tips to the celebrity baggers or round up their bill when they’re checking out.
“We just hope everybody will come out and support it,” Zabo said.
