The second day of the Athens City Council’s annual strategic summit on Saturday featured some tense moments as tempers flared between them.
As the council members discussed planning for the future, Council Member Dick Pelley suggested talking about the “disposition of the city manager.”
“It’s time for us to take action on it,” Pelley told the other council members. “I want to fire him based on his behavior, his actions, his lies, his abuse, his slander. I’ve been trying to have a meeting to address this.”
Throughout the discussion, Pelley was no more specific about his allegations toward City Manager C. Seth Sumner, other than claiming one of the lies came under oath, nor did he present evidence — though he claimed he has some — to support his accusations.
City Council Member Frances Witt McMahan was the first to address Pelley’s call to fire Sumner.
“There have been some challenges,” Witt McMahan said. “I’ve talked to our city manager … he is shaped by his own experiences. Is there room for him to improve in some areas? Most definitely.”
While she acknowledged that Sumner has room for improvement, Witt McMahan referred back to the council’s tour of the city that morning as a reason why Sumner has been successful in his role.
“When we went out and toured this city and I was able to visualize the plans for the future, he has a vision for this city,” she said. “There have been things that have greatly improved in the five years he’s been here. I don’t agree that whatever attitude he may have that someone does not like, it cannot supersede the things I saw this morning and the improvements I’ve seen over the years.”
“Just because he’s done some good does not excuse his behavior,” Pelley responded. “Our citizens deserve a city manager that is going to treat them with respect, that is going to not abuse other council members, other citizens. All I want is a chance to show you.”
As the discussion continued, voices began to raise.
“Your idea of me hearing you out is for me to say ‘you’re right, I agree with you and I’m going to support whatever you want to do,’” Witt McMahan responded to Pelley. “Hearing you out is listening, taking it in and then coming up with my own thoughts. I don’t always agree with you and that is the point of what we just spoke about — being able to agree to disagree.”
Prior to this discussion, the council members had discussed the rise in social media and the effects it has had on discourse in the city.
“If you disagree with something and your behavior is very negative toward me, I will not go and tell my friends to post bad things about you on social media,” Witt McMahan said. “You also have terrible behavior that we have all dealt with. You have yelled at city council meetings at people, you have told people they’re terrible in their positions. I’m just going to be quiet.”
“Please do, because you’re lying,” Pelley responded.
“Don’t you ever call me a liar,” Witt McMahan said in return. “I am not lying — I am telling you what everyone in this room has witnessed. Don’t ever call me a liar.”
“I didn’t call you a liar,” Pelley retorted.
At that point, Council Member Jordan Curtis got involved.
“You just called her a liar,” he said to Pelley.
“That is the problem we have — you want it your way and your way only,” Witt McMahan added to Pelley. “I’ve spent my life being stubborn and making my own decisions.”
Pelley then further explained his accusation of lying against Witt McMahan.
“The reason I said you were lying is because you said you know my thoughts — no ma’am, you don’t know my thoughts,” he said. “All I want is the truth and I want a hearing.”
Witt McMahan responded that she’s seen a change in Pelley over the years.
“I have always tried to give you respect,” she said. “I have known you since I started CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) 15 years ago — the person I knew 15 years ago is not the person you are today.”
Curtis then interjected, encouraging the council members to move past the arguing.
“I think we have just witnessed interpersonal conflict masquerading as city business,” he said. “We are grown-(expletive) people. Let’s stop this — work it out, talk it out. Lies, slander, that doesn’t have anything to do with us, that has to do with y’all. We have so many important things we need to accomplish in the city, but we are getting drug down.”
However, Pelley argued that he sees his issues with Sumner as something the city council needs to address.
“I don’t think you even understand what interpersonal conflict is,” he said to Curtis. “You want me to address it with him? No, you need to address it because I have evidence and you have the evidence. He did it to you, he did it to every one of us, but you want to keep denying that. You will not give me a chance to prove it. Why? Because you don’t want to hear, you don’t want the truth, you just want to hear the lies.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson then suggested having City Attorney Chris Trew investigate Pelley’s accusations to see if there is any truth to them.
“I don’t think it’s something we, individually, can address,” he said.
Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS)’s Angie Carrier was moderating the discussion on Saturday and she suggested that the council could direct Trew to look into the claims.
“Yes, because this has got to end,” Witt McMahan said to that idea.
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller then voiced concerns that Trew’s conclusion might not be seen as unbiased by some, but was also concerned about the price tag of someone else.
“Bringing in somebody neutral is a waste of money when Chris can look at it for nothing,” Lockmiller said.
However, Pelley insisted on not turning it over to Trew.
“Don’t get our city attorney, let’s get an outsider,” he said.
“I rest my case,” Lockmiller said.
“The city attorney is hired by us, he’s not hired by the city manager,” Perkinson responded.
Witt McMahan then reiterated her opposition to holding a called meeting on Pelley’s charges, referring back to two extensive hearings the council held on previous allegations brought by then-Police Chief Cliff Couch.
“I’m not going to do another circus,” Witt McMahan said. “I told you (referencing Pelley) I’m perfectly fine with us coming together with our attorney and ironing things out.”
She also pointed out to Pelley that he hasn’t revealed what he’s alleging Sumner did to him.
“You haven’t told us what your grievances are,” she said.
However, Pelley continued to refuse to go into detail about his claims unless he could get a public hearing about it.
“I have evidence I want to present in a called meeting, not in this setting,” he said. “I’m sorry it’s not fitting your little schema.”
After the discussion ended, with several hours of meeting remaining, Pelley left, stating he had a funeral to attend. Later in the meeting, Sumner responded to the allegations levied by Pelley.
“I have not made any allegations against Mr. Pelley whatsoever,” Sumner said. “I have not slandered him, I have not lied under oath. I have not lied about Mr. Pelley at all.”
