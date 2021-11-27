Three stolen vehicles were recovered this month in a single afternoon by McMinn County detectives in three theft cases from three different counties.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said that on Nov. 18, detectives were at a residence on County Road 775, following up on information on a Honda Accord reported stolen from Monroe County.
“The Honda Accord was located at the residence,” Guy said. “After notifying Monroe County, our detectives continued to question the persons there and were allowed to conduct a further search of the location. Inside a garage, an antique truck that had been reported stolen from Bradley County was found.”
Detectives notified Bradley County and, as they continued to investigate, they reportedly received additional information about a stolen ATV located in the area of County Road 70 and 73 in Riceville.
“When the detectives arrived in the area, they immediately saw the stolen ATV,” Guy noted. “It actually struck one of the detective’s vehicles before escaping off road. But as more units arrived, the officers did a great job using old-fashioned police work in simply speaking with folks in the neighborhood and very quickly were directed to a field off of County Road 71 where the ATV had been abandoned. It was returned to Ridgewood Golf Club where it had been stolen.”
Guy said that the total value of all three recovered vehicles was over $100,000. The investigation is continuing and charges may follow.
