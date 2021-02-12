Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus has obtained a new machine for total joint replacement surgeries.
The Mako SmartRobotics surgical equipment was revealed Thursday at the Athens location.
The Mako SmartRobotics equipment is billed as providing assistance for people suffering from painful arthritis of the knee or hip.
The machine uses a 3D CT based planning software so surgeons know more about a patient’s anatomy to create a personalized joint replacement surgical plan.
Stryker is the company that manufactures the equipment and Stryker Mecca representative Brent Davenport was on hand to discuss how the machine functions.
“Essentially what it does is the patient gets a CT scan and once they get into surgery, they map it and the implants are moved around that,” Davenport said. “I think this will have significant impact. They have done studies that show that it decreases opioid use post-operatively and it gets patients up and moving quicker with less pain, so I think this will significantly help the community here.”
The Athens branch will have use of one machine initially.
“We are really excited to have it here and I think this is going to be really great for the community as far as surgeries go,” he noted. “It will really be a great tool for them to utilize to make the outcome of the patient better.”
Dr. Lee Radford is fellowship-trained to operate the machines and has “the most experience” in performing this type of robotic assistant replacements.
“I’ve done well over 300 of them in the last several years for people in this area,” he said. “This machine is a game changer, especially for the hips and knees. When you come here with robotic assistance, the custom fit nature that you get and, coupled with my muscle sparing approach, it allows people to get up, walk 450 feet, jump up and down, eat and drink ... I’ve been able to send about 60% to 70% of our patients home in the same day.”
Allowing the patients to leave on the same day as their surgery is a “blessing” during the current COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.
“This allows us to do customization of the knee and hip replacement and that is what allows them to get up and be active quickly to get them home,” he said. “I am thrilled to have this here. This is my subspecialty and this is the reason that I became an orthopedic surgeon is really to do the joint reconstruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.