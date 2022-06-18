Friday nights in Sweetwater during the summer will be filled with music this season.
Sweetwater Valley Citizens for the Arts has announced its inaugural summer concert series at the Duck Park in Downtown Sweetwater. The series will begin on June 24 and happen every two weeks through Aug. 26.
Attendance is free and there will be food trucks on site for anyone interested, with the concert running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The series was set to begin on June 10, but Executive Director Tim Rasmussen said Southbound had to unexpectedly cancel, so the debut night will be June 24 featuring Soulfinger.
Rasmussen said he hopes this concert series will continue the process of expanding the arts in the local community.
“We’re trying to regenerate interest in SVCA and the arts in Sweetwater,” he said. “We wanted to do something for the community and for the city at several different levels and put together a summer concert series that would cover quite a few genres.”
Rasmussen noted that he’s excited about the “diverse group of people coming in” to perform.
After Soulfinger on June 24, Tim Decker and Tennessee River are set for July 8, the Chelsea Samples Jazz Quartet on July 22, Beth Snapp will be in town on Aug. 12 and then Hillbilly Jedi will close out the inaugural series on Aug. 26.
“The city has been very gracious in setting us up and supplying the food trucks for us,” Rasmussen said. “This is a collective idea to bring more prosperity to Sweetwater and also entertainment and family values programming.”
He added that while there’s a lot of activities in the Tellico Village area in Monroe County, there’s less for other areas of the county.
“There wasn’t something for folks in Sweetwater or Madisonville — the everyday kind of folks who can’t go out and spend extra bucks to go the extra miles to do programming,” he said. “This gives people in Monroe County who are middle class or lower class … an opportunity to get in on the action.”
Rasmussen noted that quite a bit of work has been put in by everyone on the SVCA board of directors to get this series shifted from an idea to reality.
“We have a real strong board, our board of directors has done a really fine job,” he said. “It’s been a collective effort with this board.”
He did specify one person who has been the “driving force in putting this together,” however. He said Diana Ferguson has worked particularly hard on this project.
“She deserves a lot of credit for getting the groups lined up,” he said.
Looking ahead, Rasmussen said making this an annual event could be an option if the reception is positive to this iteration.
“I could see that happening,” he said. “If this is successful the city might look at increasing the capabilities of the venue and we could do larger events.”
