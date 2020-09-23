The southeast region of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) will hold a virtual event the evening of Sept. 29 to recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
According to an August 2020 poll, more than half of adults know someone who has had suicidal thoughts or behaviors and approximately one in five U.S. adults has thought about suicide. In Tennessee, an average of three people die by suicide each day.
In 2018 — the latest year for which state-specific figures are available — there were 1,159 recorded suicide deaths in Tennessee. Of these deaths, 118 were in the southeast Tennessee region.
In many cases, suicide can be traced to unrecognized, untreated or poorly treated mental illness, according to officials with TSPN.
They noted that it can happen to people of any gender, race or ethnicity, and any economic status. The average suicide death leaves behind six close family and friends, in addition to impacting others in the community.
A major aim of TSPN is to educate community members on the warning signs and risk factors specific to suicide, as well as share resources so individuals can seek help for those in their lives.
TSPN draws awareness to suicide throughout the year and these efforts are recognized during a statewide event and many regional events each September. The southeast Tennessee suicide prevention awareness event will be held virtually on Sept. 29 from 8-9 p.m. The event can be streamed live via the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network Facebook page.
This event will celebrate work done in the southeast Tennessee region over the past year, highlight stories and voices of suicide prevention in the region and recognize the southeast regional suicide prevention award winner, Christy Sentell, an individual who has dedicated herself to suicide prevention in the region.
To learn more about Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, visit tspn.org
To be involved in TSPN’s southeast region, email rgear inger@tspn.org
Anyone who is or may know someone in a mental health crisis can reach out to the statewide crisis line at 1-855-CRISIS-1.
