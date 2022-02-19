McMinn County Schools’ youth athletics is receiving a donation that can be used across all elementary programs.
Game Coin — a company that seeks, according to its website, to “allow any athlete in the world the ability to create their own sports token” — is providing a $60,000 grant to youth sports in McMinn County to ensure they have proper equipment.
Game Coin’s website states that its founders have concerns about decreasing participation rates in youth sports and they aim to “ensure that the cost of youth sports isn’t going to be the reason athletes stop playing and miss out on the benefits it brings to the table.”
Athletes who are affiliated with Game Coin include Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Cleveland Guardians first baseman Bobby Bradley Jr. and USA softball Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch.
Rogers Creek Elementary School Principal and MCS Elementary Athletic Director Glen Puryear said he found out about the possibility of the grant and decided to pursue it.
“The whole gist of the company is they want to help out underserved youth sports across the country so that kids are not lacking in sports equipment or different things,” Puryear told the McMinn County School Board during its Feb. 10 meeting. “I thought, ‘well, if we could get free money for our programs, that’d be great.’”
Puryear said he had several thoughts in mind for the money, including a new scoreboard at Rogers Creek that would cost $9,100 and a recent call he received from the elementary wrestling coach asking for mats and a scale to enable them to have home matches.
Puryear said he got a reply from a member of the board of directors for Game Coin, who initially offered $50,000 just for Rogers Creek.
“I couldn’t really justify $50,000 just to Rogers Creek, all we have is basketball,” Puryear said.
So, he suggested giving the money to all McMinn County Schools’ youth athletics instead of just his school.
“I talked to her about how we had just added nine different sports,” he said, noting that she agreed to his suggestion. “She said ‘also, since you are the one doing this, I want to go ahead and pay for that scoreboard for Rogers Creek, so I’ll give you an additional $10,000.’”
Puryear noted that he doesn’t want to be the one distributing all the money, so he’s planning to set up a fund and a committee to decide which school gets how much for what project.
After Puryear’s presentation, Board Member Jonathan Pierce indicated he has some concerns, but still made a motion to accept the $60,000 grant.
“Mr. Puryear and Mr. (MCS Director Lee) Parkison know my concerns,” Pierce said. “I think if we’re going to have a top notch athletics program, we need to take every opportunity we can.”
Board Member Tony Allman seconded the motion and the ensuing vote was unanimous in favor of accepting the grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.