E.G. Fisher Public Library volunteers will be receiving used books on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.
Used books, DVDs, cassettes, and records are welcome. Drop off will be on the front porch (overhang). Two parking spots will be designated for dropping off used items.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following programs this week as part of the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program:
• 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13: Etowah Police Department
• 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Polar Bears Program with Craft
• 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15: Penguins Program with Craft
All programs are free, in-person, and are planned to be held outside at the library (weather permitting). Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they can not be moved indoors. Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information. Bring a lawn chair.
Register and log reading at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com. For complete program details visit www.etowahlibrary.com
Call the library at 423-263-9475 for any questions.
Free lunches are served daily from 1-1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.
Good Faith Clinic will be held on July 13 and 27 at Christ Community Church in Athens.
The pharmacy will no longer be drive-through and every patient will be triaged.
Note new hours of operation: refills at 3 p.m. and patients to see a doctor at 3:30 p.m. The July 13 clinic will be refills only from 3 to 4 p.m.
Enter the building behind the sanctuary, using the door nearest the dumpster. Appropriate barriers and masks will be used. Due to limited space, only the patient will be allowed to enter the building.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork on display provided by Community Artists League Artist Barbara Bisson. This artwork will be on display through August.
The Community Artists League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
Families can join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Etowah Carnegie Library.
The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
The free program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have a pop-up book sale at the library on Thursday, July 15, from 3 to 5 p.m.
