Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens has a new president.
Earlier this year, TCAT-Athens President Stewart Smith announced his intention to retire. The search then began for a new president and one has been chosen.
During its quarterly meeting Thursday, the Tennessee Board of Regents appointed Susan L. Hatto as the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT)-Athens and Patrick Wade as the next president of TCAT-Murfreesboro.
Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended both candidates to the board after reviewing input from the two college communities following campus forums last month and then further interviewing the finalists. Both were among separate sets of finalists selected by search committees at their respective colleges.
“I believe these are the best individuals to lead TCAT Athens and TCAT Murfreesboro, by continuing the good work that is already in progress at both colleges,” Tydings said. “I believe they can lead our colleges into an even brighter future centered on student success.”
Both will take office early in the new year.
Hatto is currently dean for industrial education and workforce training at Montcalm Community College in Sidney, Michigan, where she has worked since 2002.
She earned a master’s degree in education from Capella University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University. She has completed the coursework and comprehensive exam toward a doctorate in strategic leadership at Liberty University.
Her resumé and more information about the college are posted on the TBR executive search webpage at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-tcat-athens
Hatto will succeed Smith, who is retiring at the end of the year after 21 years as TCAT Athens’ chief executive officer and 30 years of overall service with Tennessee’s public technical colleges.
“I’m honored and blessed to be able to move to Tennessee. I love the town of Athens and I’m super excited to be the next president of TCAT Athens,” Hatto said. “I look forward to working with the faculty and staff there for the success of our students and getting to know the people in the community and meeting their needs.”
The board approved the search criteria for both presidencies in August. Separate search committees at each college reviewed and interviewed candidates before recommending finalists.
Search committees were composed of Board of Regents members and representatives of the colleges’ faculty, staff, students, alumni and the local business and civic communities.
The meeting, held Dec. 1 at the TBR system office in Nashville, was live-streamed and is archived on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/december-2022-quarterly-board-meeting
The full agenda, executive summary and detailed board materials are posted at the same link.
