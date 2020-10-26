United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is set to hold the Twice New sale on Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The event will be at Faith Farms and admission is free.
The Twice New sale features donations of gently used purses, jewelry and other accessories. There will also be a grand prize drawing for a very gently used Michael Kors purse.
“This is part two of our annual Power of the Purse event we were unable to have in March. We are excited to be working with Faith Farms and Front Porch Catering,” United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “All proceeds from the sale will be used to help the area’s partner agencies to meet the needs in our community such as food and clothing, trauma-related needs, healthcare, emergencies and those people sometimes forgotten. All the money raised by United Way events stays in McMinn and Meigs counties.”
“By supporting our efforts last year, the Twice New sale raised $1,300. This year we have over 150 purses, over 100 pieces of jewelry and other accessories,” event organizer Kathy Dougherty added. “The community has been very generous in donating these items to our sale. All the items have been cleaned. Some are gently used, some are designer bags; some still have tags on them, and some new without tags. We, of course, hope all of it sells. Any items that do not sell will be donated to our partner agencies. An example is the HOPE Center. It is giving a purse to a lady who has had to leave her home due to domestic violence with nothing and needs a purse for her belongings — something many of us take for granted. Women do have power in their purse to help better our community.”
Front Porch Catering will serve pre-ordered boxed lunches. To pre-order a boxed lunch, call or text 423-506-3058 or Messenger @Nancy Crisp. You must submit your e-mail address with your order to receive your confirmation for pick up. Front Porch Catering will be offering four options of boxed lunches:
Option 1: Lasagne, garden salad, roasted veggies, garlic roll, choice of dessert — $10
Option 2: Chicken casserole, cream potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, choice of dessert — $10
Option 3: Fresh made burger, trimmings, condiments, baked beans, potato logs, choice of dessert — $10
Option 4: Beef stew, cornbread, choice of dessert — $6
Desserts: Chocolate chip cheesecake bar, strawberry cake, apple cobbler
Front Porch Catering will accept cash or card for the boxed meals.
“We invite everyone to come to this new and different ‘second part’ of the Power of the Purse. The Twice New sale has been enjoyed in the past, so by offering social distancing, hand sanitizer and if we all wear masks, we can have another way of helping others,” United Way Board Chair Patti Greek said. “We will have Front Porch Catering with boxed food ready for pick up. Due to this year’s situations, we thought having boxed lunches or dinner options ready to be picked up will help everyone have a safe event. We plan for this to be a fun day, that we can make a few more dollars to support our community.”
Payment for purchases will be cash or check.
For more information, contact the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties at 423-745-9606. To make a donation, go to www.uwmcminn-meigs.com and click on the DONATE button, text UWMM to 313131 or call the office at 423-745-9606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.