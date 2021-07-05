The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is in place for local residents who are age 55 and up, on a limited income and looking for work.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center, in partnership with Chattanooga Goodwill Industries, has positions available as maintenance, reception/clerical, and program assistant.
The SCSEP program provides paid job-skills training for seniors 55 and older, who are currently unemployed and in need of updating their skills. SCSEP participants gain work experience in a variety of community service activities at non-profit and public agencies, including schools, hospitals and senior centers.
Participants work an average of 20 hours a week and are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage. The goal of SCSEP is to give unemployed senior workers job search skills, work experience and up to 48 months of training to prepare them to find unsubsidized jobs in the private sector.
For more than 45 years, the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) has provided older Americans 55+ with opportunities to fill entry- and mid-level positions with employers in their local communities. The program provides more than 40 million community service hours to public and non-profit agencies, allowing them to enhance and provide needed services.
For more information contact the Senior Center at 423-745-6830.
