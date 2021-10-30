Local residents have the opportunity to own a display of local historical figures while helping to fund programs that support that history.
McMinn County Historical Society President Fred Underdown has announced that the organization is selling Tennessee 225th anniversary coins featuring two important state and local historical figures on them.
He noted that 100% of the proceeds of the coins will go toward helping to fund history programs across the state.
“It is supporting our history — that is the big thing for me,” Underdown said.
Underdown designed the coins himself and they feature John Sevier on one side and Joseph McMinn on the other.
Sevier is shown holding a 16-stripe, 16-star American flag that was used as a Tennessee state flag for a period of time and emphasizes that Tennessee was the 16th state in the union. He also holds the original Tennessee state flag as well. The image was created by artisan Wayne Hyde.
Sevier lived from Sept. 23, 1745, to Sept. 24, 1815, and he was a solider, frontiersman and politician. He was a key figure in the period before Tennessee became a state and became the first governor of the state in 1796.
Among his military activities were serving as a colonel in the Washington District Regiment in the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780 and leading the frontier militia against the Cherokee tribe in the 1780s and ‘90s.
McMinn is shown holding a scroll that represents the Tennessee state constitution, which he delivered to the U.S. Congress in Philadelphia in 1796. Behind him on the coin is an image of the state with the dates June 1, 1796, and June 1, 2021. He is surrounded by 16 stars, emphasizing Tennessee being the 16th entrant.
This portion of the coin was created by artisan Diana Lynn Tite.
McMinn lived from June 22, 1758, to Oct. 17, 1824, and was the namesake of McMinn County and a member of the state constitutional convention held in Knoxville on Jan. 11, 1796. He delivered the state constitution to U.S. Secretary of State Thomas Pickering in Philadelphia. Later, he was elected to the Tennessee State Senate and was speaker of the Senate three times.
He also served as governor of the state from 1815 to 1821.
“We’re honoring the memory of our namesake,” Underdown said of the coins. “He helped to write our constitution, but also presented it to Congress in Philadelphia to ensure we became a state.”
The coins come in gold and silver colors and are $20 each or $42 for both coins in a plastic case. There is also an $8 flat rate fee for shipping and handling.
The McMinn County Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization.
For more information on the coins or to place an order, email Underdown at underdownfred@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.