A longtime McMinn County High School figure passed away recently.
A native of Idlewild, Johnny Grubb was 81 years old and was the son of the late Hubert and Lillie Mae Grubb.
He had been a member of First Baptist Church for 43 years and was also a 1st grade Sunday school teacher for nearly 30 years.
Grubb graduated from McMinn County High School in 1958 before attending the Tennessee Military Institute.
He was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and went on to be the head football coach at Cordova High School.
Grubb obtained a Master’s in Administration and Supervision from Samford University and served as a football coach there before later moving on to be a football coach and the athletic director of Claiborne County High School.
He eventually became a teacher, then assistant principal, and finally principal at McMinn County High School.
He was awarded the A.F. Bridges Principal of the Year, served as a board member for the East Tennessee Education Association and was also awarded the University of Tennessee’s William J. and Lucille H. Field award for excellence in secondary education leadership.
After retirement, Grubb was a silver medalist in the National Senior Olympic Games. He was a gold medalist in the state of Tennessee Senior Olympic Games in 2021.
Longtime associates with Grubb, Johnny Coffman and John Forgety expressed their thoughts on his passing.
“Johnny was one of the best athletes to come out of this town and honestly the whole family was athletically talented,” Coffman said. “I played softball with him when I was in my 30s and he was about 50 and he would just chop it. He had amazing wheels and he could just go even at that age and he continued to stay in remarkable shape even at the end.”
Coffman met Grub in 1978 when Grubb became the football coach at McMinn County High School.
“He was an exceptionally good football coach, of course he is probably more well known for being the principal at the high school,” Coffman stated. “That isn’t a job where longevity really occurs but he did a great job as principal and I worked with him ... We have been friends ever since 1978 and I didn’t expect this to happen because he was in such good shape — even at 80 years old he was just built solid.”
He recalled a story of Grubb and a former soccer coach of the high school.
“They would go out and eat every once in a while and without fail whenever they would go out to eat, Johnny would tell the waitress that it was (the former soccer coache’s) birthday just so they would sing to him regardless of if it was his birthday or not,” he stated. “He was quite a character and we are going to miss him. He was fun to be around and just one of those good guys. To his family, I just want to say that I know that it is tough to lose him but I’m glad that he didn’t have to suffer. We can mourn him but we won’t forget him and of course our prayers for peace and comfort will always be with them.”
Forgety expressed his thoughts about the type of person Grubb was.
“John Grubb absolutely had the soul and spirit of a warrior and heart and humility of a servant. He was absolutely a Christian gentleman,” Forgety said. “I first got to know John in the summer of 1978 when I was the principal at the high school and we hired him as the head football coach.”
The two of them worked together for years and Forgety hired Grubb to be the principal of McMinn County High School after Forgety became superintendent.
“He stayed there until he retired, which both of us retired the same year in 2008,” he noted. “I believe this past January he won, in his age group, the senior olympics in racketball. He was an incredible athlete and an incredible person. Though he was the youngest of seven brothers, he was like a brother to me.”
