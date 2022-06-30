Awareness is a key to dealing with gun violence, according to Athens Police Chief Freddy Schultz.
The topic of this discussion came about due to recent mass shooting events that have happened around the United States recently.
"Most people don't think about this until it happens somewhere else then the spotlight shines on the subject," Schultz noted. "They start thinking about what would happen if something like that happened here."
The Athens Police Department offers active shooter training to the public and organizations to better prepare them for such events.
"We train regularly at the schools for this type of event," he noted. "If anyone is interested in having us provide active shooter training for their business, organization, etc. then please contact Sgt. Tony Byers."
Recently, discussions on red flag laws have been making the rounds as a potential method to avert these types of situations before they happen.
A red flag law that permits the police or, in some states, a family member, friend, co-worker, etc. to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may be a danger to themselves or others.
"Tennessee doesn't have any red flag laws and the ones that I have seen are kind of all over the board," Schultz noted. "If Tennessee were to pass one then I would have to reserve judgment until I saw the final form of it."
Schultz believes these topics are community issues and should be addressed by the community as a whole.
"We can't be everywhere 24/7 and chances are the public is going to see or hear something before we do," he said. "If they encounter or discover something that they believe should be looked into for the safety of themselves or others then we can check it out for them. You can call the police department or dispatch to have someone investigate a situation and that could stop a crime before it happens."
Schultz said the APD's classes can spread awareness for people in hopes of saving lives and possibly prevent some crimes from happening.
"We offer these classes and we will always promote that," he expressed. "It might not be this issue, it might be others, but we will provide training and awareness to help."
He referenced the recent shooting event that took place in Uvalde, Texas and the reported response from the police there.
"We do not train the way that incident was handled," Schultz said. "We train in a completely different way to avoid those types of issues and I think the majority of the departments do and will after this. I hope new guidelines come out after this has been thoroughly investigated."
