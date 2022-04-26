A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who had an active indictment out for sexual battery and aggravated assault last week.
According to a report from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Ronald Faulkner, 49, of Niota was arrested last Thursday by MCSD Det. Greg Earps on the charges.
The stop was initiated after a white Nissan Versa was caught going 40 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone with Faulkner in the back seat of the vehicle.
The incident leading to Faulkner’s indictment dates back to February of 2021.
At that time, MCSD deputies met with officers from the Athens Police Department at Kids Care Pediatrics on a possible sexual assault against a minor.
MCSD Corporal Jeremy Harrison stated that deputies were called in once it was determined that the incident took place in the county.
The officers met with Faulkner, along with his girlfriend at the time and her two children.
His girlfriend informed the deputies that in December of 2020, her juvenile daughter was in bed with both her and Faulkner when she felt a pinch from her daughter, who was in between Faulkner and her, to wake her up.
Upon waking up, she stated that she allegedly noticed Faulkner’s hand was inside her daughter’s pants, which led to the girlfriend confronting him.
During the confrontation, Faulkner allegedly “beat (his girlfriend) up.”
The girlfriend then stated that her daughter had also confronted Faulkner about touching her inappropriately, which led to Faulkner allegedly pouring motor oil on the daughter as he allegedly “tried to set her on fire.”
However, her mother reportedly stopped Faulkner before he could start the fire.
Faulkner’s girlfriend claimed there were more incidents of domestic violence in the home and Earps noted seeing a mark on her left eyebrow and an abrasion on her knee.
Faulkner’s girlfriend stated that she didn’t report what happened to her daughter until then because Faulkner was always with her and this was the first opportunity she had.
The woman also claimed that Faulkner had previously threatened her son.
According to the woman, Faulkner had allegedly put a knife to the juvenile boy’s throat and threatened him.
Earps then called the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to assist the children and the DCS employee made an arrangement for the children to go home with their mother while Faulkner had to stay somewhere else until the investigation was complete.
After his arrest, Faulkner was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on the charges of sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts of aggravated assault.
