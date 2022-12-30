The McMinn Regional Humane Society plans to move the Athens Spay/Neuter Clinic into the new location of the Athens animal shelter.
Recently, the Athens City Council approved a bid for the animal shelter that included $154,716 for moving the veterinary clinic into the Larry Dean Wallace Sr. Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
According to Humane Society President-Elect Erica Peden, adding the clinic to the new shelter would provide quicker service between the shelter and clinic.
“Having everything under one house would be easier for us to serve the shelter animals,” Peden said. “We’ve had multiple walk-throughs of what we would like for that to look like so this what our bid includes: making sure we have water where we need it, electricity where we need it and anything that will be necessary.”
Peden noted the humane society requested the funding for the clinic be funded separately from the bulk of the animal shelter construction and the humane society does plan to pay for their portion of the clinic. The plan in place would move the shelter and spay/neuter clinic from their current location to the former location of The Daily Post-Athenian, at 320 South Jackson Street.
“Right now our veterinarian and our team has to transport between the shelter and clinic and while it may not be a long drive it does take time away from both the clinic and the shelter,” Peden noted. “For the team to be able to walk a dog or carry a cat down a hallway to be seen by either group is very important to us.”
Though the bid came in at $154,716, Peden believes there is a chance to complete the project below the amount.
“We are expecting to fundraise most of that or maybe even a little more than that because we still have things that we need to buy,” she stated. “Right now we have one surgery suite and since we are non-profit we have some things that need to be upgraded.”
One of the upgrades mentioned during Peden’s example is a table that helps to lift large animals for surgery.
“We are expecting to reach out to the community and to some of our leading supporters and see what their interest might be in supporting our plan and our cause,” she said. “Thankfully, the community has always been very gracious to us and always takes care of us, so we are excited to iron out the details at the first part of the year in 2023.”
Peden expressed different ways the community can help support the humane society.
“Fostering and adopting is our first priority,” Peden said. “The reason that we are there is to get these animals out of there and into permanent homes and to save their lives.”
She noted the City of Athens also felt strongly about that cause.
“We need people to volunteer and people to take these animals home and love them for the rest of their lives, but we also need people to advocate for us,” she noted. “If they have it in their hearts to donate to our cause it helps us provide even better care for all our shelter animals.”
Peden expressed her gratitude to everyone who has helped bring the McMinn Regional Humane Society to where it is today.
“While we have had a ton of support over the years, we as a board feel like we are suddenly exploding onto the scene with how much support we are getting and how much acknowledgment we are getting,” she said. “I think that has something to do with the new shelter, but I also think it has to do with all of the people who have come before us. They really set us up for taking on more volunteers and more people to advocate for us. I can’t imagine how they made this work 15 years ago because while they had support then we have so much more support now. So I’m very appreciative of anyone who came before us as president, board member or volunteer and we welcome anyone who hasn’t been with us for a while to come back. We are very thankful to the community for being so supportive of the animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.