The name of the new Athens animal shelter will memorialize a man who had a great impact on it.
During the recent Athens City Council meeting, a unanimous vote led to the approval of naming the new location of the Athens animal shelter after Larry Wallace. When the shelter makes its move to 320 South Jackson Street, the former home of The DPA, it will bear the name Larry Dean Wallace Sr. Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
Wallace passed away on Aug. 6.
With friends and family gathered together, Council Member Frances Witt McMahan — along with Vice Mayor Larry Eaton and Council Member Jordan Curtis — read off the document enshrining the name of the shelter in honor of Wallace. Before reading the proclamation, Witt McMahan noted of her fellow council members that “this is something I’ve talked to you both about long before this was brought before the council.”
Witt McMahan also noted that “this is very important, I think, for the whole city and McMinn County.”
In 2004, Wallace was initially contacted by the McMinn Regional Humane Society about helping them “with shelter repair and expansion,” according to the proclamation.
“Mr. Wallace’s vision was in continuous motion for the animals of McMinn County until he received his great reward,” Witt McMahan read.
The proclamation also noted Wallace making use of his extensive background in statewide law enforcement to further benefit the expansion of the current shelter.
“Utilizing his law enforcement connections for the betterment of the community, he brought in trusties from the former Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary to provide labor and build and renovate outdoor kennels,” Witt McMahan read.
In total, Wallace’s contributions led to 15-37 new kennels and “saved thousands of lives” of local animals.
After that, Wallace would become a board member with MRHS and even after that his contributions weren’t complete.
The proclamation notes that with “unfettered dedication” he worked to find and complete the deal on the new home of the animal shelter.
“He orchestrated respectful negotiations with stakeholders which saved a significant amount of money,” Witt McMahan read of Wallace’s dealing with the then-owners of the former newspaper building.
Witt McMahan, the executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Corridor of East Tennessee, also added a personal note of Wallace’s focus on improving the local area.
“The first time I contacted him for a dream I had to help children, he jumped on board and he worked with me until the last week he lived,” she said.
After the presentation, Wallace’s daughter, Deb, spoke to those in attendance.
“It was never Daddy’s intention to have a facility named after him,” she said. “His goal was only to do the greater good for this community. He would be really humbled.”
