Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner has high hopes for the city in 2021.
Several projects around the city will continue in the new year.
“We have the construction of the new Athens City (consolidated) school building, which has already started, and we will be seeing a lot of progress over the new year,” said Sumner. “The new Higher Education Center, that will be on DENSO Drive, is really exciting as it is a new and innovative facility that will enhance Athens reputation as a center for workforce development across Southeast Tennessee.”
Residential and retail development is another feature Sumner is excited for.
“There are a lot of new and exciting things to look forward to in 2021,” Sumner stated. “There is a lot of really good growth for our community even as we continue going through the pandemic.”
He expressed his excitement for the “rolling out” of the first waves of vaccinations hoping that life in the community may start to look similar to how it did prior to the pandemic.
“We hope that we can get back to how we used to live our lives without having to fear hurting someone who has underlying conditions,” he noted.
“There has been a lot of new life in our community. There has been a change in city council members, There is a new (McMinn County Economic Development Authority) EDA director, so I think there is a lot of new hope in our community.”
Sumner stated that they have seen Athenians “come together like never before” over the past year during the pandemic.
“I am really proud to see our community do that,” expressed Sumner. “We are going to overcome this pandemic, we are doing well with the City of Athens and all of the things that we have been working hard on over the last few years so we will be seeing the fruits of our labor in 2021 and I have a lot of hope for the new year.”
