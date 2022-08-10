The repainting of the Englewood Water Tower concluded last Thursday.
According to Beth Sizemore, who had been heading up the mission to repaint the tower, she is very excited to see the work finished.
“People in town are talking about it and reporting to us how it looks in certain lighting,” she expressed. “They mentioned last night at the commission meeting that this will cause people to start coming to Englewood to learn more about the history of the tower, so we are very pleased with the way that everything has worked out.”
Sizemore has worked on renovating the water tower since it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
“I am pleased as all get out because it cost us a whole lot less money than we expected,” Sizemore said. “The company that we contracted with was excellent. They were great to work with and kept us informed every step of the way. Not only did they do an excellent job of painting the tower they also painted, as a surprise to us, the little water tower at the museum and we were very thrilled about them doing that little extra for us.”
Though the painting of the tower has concluded, Sizemore stated they plan to do more work around the area.
“We went back to the town council (Monday) night and requested permission to turn the area into a pocket park,” she stated. “We had a significant donation from members of the founding family of Englewood. They had requested that we use it to landscape the area and turn it into a pocket park.”
She noted they would also be putting in bricks to honor those on the committee, those who donated to the project and to anyone who would like to purchase a brick in honor or memory of their families.
“There are still quite a few things that we are wanting to do and we have the resources to do that,” she noted. “The commissioners were very pleased with the idea and completely approved it.”
Sizemore noted they already know the direction they would like to take in continuing the project.
“If anyone is interested in purchasing bricks as part of the brick memorial they can contact me by e-mail at tenfolks@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at tnwatertowerpreservation,” She said. “We don’t know the cost yet but if anyone is interested, please contact me and I will be able to keep them updated as we obtain the information.”
