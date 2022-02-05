A woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband and leaving him on the side of the road in Meigs County has been sentenced on other charges relating to the case.
In August of 2021, Judge Jeff Wicks sentenced Stacy Miller of Southgate Road, Madisonville to life in prison for her role in the May 15, 2019, murder of her husband, Roger Miller.
Roger Miller’s body was found bound and lying by the roadside early in the morning as a busload of school kids pulled up to a stop sign. The bus driver called 911 to inform authorities of the deceased person.
Stacy Miller and a man identified as her boyfriend were charged with the felony murder of her husband. Assistant prosecutors Bob Edwards and Jed Bassett of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office tried Stacy Miller on her murder charge over four days beginning Aug. 17, 2021, before a Meigs County jury.
The jury deliberated approximately three hours before returning the guilty verdict. Stacy Miller was sentenced immediately on the murder charge and given a life sentence.
On Monday in a Loudon courtroom, Wicks sentenced Miller to a total of 20 years on the remaining charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and theft. The new sentence will run concurrently to her life sentence.
Under current Tennessee sentencing law a life sentence means Miller could be eligible for parole after 51 years.
Stacy Miller has been in custody in the Meigs County Jail since her arrest and will serve her sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).
Decatur Police investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation of this case and testified at trial.
Stacy Miller’s co-defendant is pending trial on the charges.
