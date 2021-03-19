A McMinn County resident was honored for her rehabilitation path Tuesday during the 10th Judicial District Recovery Court graduation ceremony.
April Smith was the lone local graduate from the program in this cycle.
The ceremony was hosted by Judge Andrew Freiberg, who initiated the graduation by praising the hard work of the individuals who would graduate from the program that day.
“The Recovery Court program is basically a cognitive behavior modification approach,” Freiberg said. “If you do well you are praised, you phase up and you get more freedom. If you don’t, there are sanctions that could be anywhere from verbal reprimand to community service to incarceration.”
He noted the goal of the program was to get people to want the praise and stability of a new life, leading them to change.
“It is about 18 months,” he noted. “It is an intensive outpatient treatment program. A lot goes into this program.”
Freiberg praised Smith’s ability to persevere through the program.
“Let’s be honest April, you had a rough start, however she rebounded well and early in the program. Stubbornness comes to mind. She quickly learned that if she truly listened to those on the team and in treatment that we are really trying to help her and that she would make progress much more rapidly and with less difficulty,” Freiberg said. “Trust, I think, was a big thing for April. Once she got to a place where she was willing to try to trust us ... Her growth came from that.”
He noted that she now enjoys working and “getting an income.”
“She has worked very hard after repairing relationships with her family and learning new ways to communicate with others in a healthy way,” he expressed. “April, that is what I am most proud of, that you learned different communication styles, you learned what it means to be assertive ... you learned how to build a better relationship.”
He stated that she learned new skills to assist her with long term recovery in her life.
“She has been a good friend and mentor in treatment, including many females who needed a strong female role model,” Freiberg said. “We hope that April continues to share her story in her own way in the community and we would be honored if she wanted to be a part of our legacy program and come back to visit from time to time.”
After receiving her award for completion, Smith said a few words to those in attendance.
“The thing that I am most thankful for is the family relationships that I rebuilt,” Smith expressed. “That means the world to me ... and to all the ones who just started, when they tell you to do things, if you will just do it and not argue with them then it will go quicker for you.”
