E.G. Fisher Public Library is set to host Etowah resident Aida Frey for a book signing next month.
Frey is known as America’s most decorated junior ranger and has been to 345 national parks in the last nine years. Frey has earned numerous achievements and badges from across the United States as part of her junior ranger experience.
In 2016, Frey wrote a book titled “America Can I Have Your Autograph” and since then her book has been featured in articles and bookstores nationwide.
On Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m., Frey will be coming to E.G Fisher library to talk about her book as well as her unique experiences as a junior ranger.
This program is free of charge and open to all ages.
