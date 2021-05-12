Local residents have an opportunity to aid in the recovery of books.
In February, a fire caused a total loss of the Athens Housing Authority offices, as well as the McMinn County Education Foundation and Let’s Read 20 facilities in Athens.
That caused the loss of a large amount of books that Let’s Read 20 had on hand and Leadership McMinn is working on a way to replace them and the organization’s Little Libraries.
“We are helping them because they do so much for the community through providing free books,” stated a news release from Leadership McMinn.
Throughout the month of May, donations are being accepted by Leadership McMinn through multiple outlets. Donations will be accepted until MooFest on June 5.
Any donations can be dropped off to Traci White at CapStar Bank or Christina Jaeger at The Daily Post-Athenian.
There has also been a GoFundMe account set up at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/lets-read-20-of-mcminn-and-meigs-counties-tennessee/tracy-gartmann
