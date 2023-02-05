Shown here in Gallery 1 of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum - which features a temporary exhibit by Kristy Moeller Ottinger - are (from left) Charlene Such, Betty Catherine Boyd, Kim Pierce, Greg Moses, Tom Biddle, Jordan Curtis, Ann Davis and Jason Housley.
Simmons Bank recently announced a $20,000 donation to the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s capital campaign.
The funds will support renovations to the museum including expansion of the exhibits, incorporating interactive components of the exhibits for children and expanding museum storage.
Established in 1982, the museum houses more than 12,000 artifacts and 30 permanent exhibits ranging from the 1700s to the present.
“Simmons Bank is proud to serve our communities and invest in the future of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum,” said Jordan Curtis, vice president, private wealth market director at Simmons Bank. “It’s exciting to be a small part of the next chapter of the museum as they bring our history to life in new, interactive ways.”
In 2022, the museum celebrated its 40th anniversary and launched a capital campaign to expand the exhibits and storage archives. With the capital campaign ending this year, museum officials have completed more than half of the kid-friendly portions of the exhibits.
“We are grateful to Simmons Bank for their investment in preserving Athens’ history,” said Ann Davis, executive director of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. “Investing in the next chapter of the museum, which also serves as the Athens Welcome Center, will help ensure visitors can experience our history firsthand for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.