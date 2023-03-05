ENGLEWOOD – All of the Chargerettes’ hard work and team chemistry this year paid off with a trip to Murfreesboro finally back on their itinerary.
It really has been seven years since that has been the case – practically an eternity at McMinn Central. But with a 68-53 win over Alcoa in the Class 2A sectional game Saturday in The Roundhouse, the Chargerettes are in the TSSAA state tournament for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.
“It means so much because all the work we put in, considering all of that work,” said Molly Masingale, one of three juniors on a Central team that has no seniors. “I mean, we’re very motivated this year. We play for each other, and I feel like that will take us a long way.”
Before its now-ended state drought, Central had made 14 state tournament appearances over a 20-year span from 1997 to 2016. But the following six years included five sectional losses, three of those by single digits, and even one season that ended in the region semifinals.
“People get wrapped up in expecting you to go every year,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “And there’s other teams out there expecting the same thing, and it’s not near as easy as what people think. And although we had a good run there, the last four or five years we had a chance to go and couldn’t make a foul shot here or we miss a layup here in those games. And it’s just tough. You’ve got to really play every possession, and I think this group does that.”
One of those single-digit sectional losses happened last year against the same Alcoa squad in The Roundhouse, and the Lady Tornadoes returned nearly every player of consequence from that team that had kept the Chargerettes out of state for the sixth straight time.
But Masingale finished Saturday's rematch with a game-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, along with seven rebounds and six assists. Maddox Mayfield, another of Central’s juniors, stepped up for 15 points, including some critical buckets in the third and fourth quarter to help ensure this time around was a result to celebrate.
And celebrate they did, with the student section rushing onto the court to share the moment with the Chargerettes once the final horn sounded.
“We work hard all the way through just to get here,” Mayfield said. “And I’m at a loss for words. It’s phenomenal that we just made it here.”
Central was tasked this season with replacing six graduated seniors, including four starters, from last year, but nobody locally or around East Tennessee thought these Chargerettes were due for a dropoff. Quite the opposite, in fact.
A team that starts two juniors – Masingale and Mayfield – and three sophomores – Karina Bystry, McCary Beaty and Reagan Baker – displayed a combination of athleticism and basketball acumen at another level this season on the way to a 26-7 record so far. That record includes another sweep of District 3-2A and Region 2-2A championships, a signature win over state-bound Class 4A team Bradley Central and, now, its first state appearance in seven years.
“They work hard. They’re real athletic, and they’re good basketball players, too,” Morgan said. “Sometimes you run up there against those athletic teams that are not very good basketball players. And we’re both. I just feel like that we’re both.”
With Central’s state dry spell now behind it, Morgan is looking ahead rather than back. And when the Chargerettes begin the Class 2A state tournament Thursday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, the 45th-year head coach believes they have as good a chance as anyone to win the state championship.
To inspire further confidence it is capable of that, Central even has a win over a state champion on its resumé, as Knoxville Catholic won the Division II-AA title Saturday. The Chargerettes beat Catholic by 14 points in November.
“I don’t even think about how long it’s been or anything,” Morgan said. “I just know we’re there this year and we’ve got a chance to win.”
Masingale, too, is making it very clear Central is not simply happy to be back in Murfreesboro. The program’s one golden ball from 2011 is a bit lonely.
“We’re not done yet,” Masingale said. “We’re still after the golden ball. So whoever underestimates us, they’d better watch out.”
As of Saturday night, the Chargerettes were still awaiting their game time and state quarterfinal opponent.
