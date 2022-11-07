The City of Etowah held its annual veterans parade on Saturday and featured Dennis Smith as the guest speaker.
The event showcased several speakers who represented different veteran organizations in the community, with the representative for AMVETS Post 100 Gordon Mikitka being the person who introduced Smith during the event.
“Dennis Smith was in the Air Force for six years and I’ve known him for a long time,” Mikitka said. “Dennis and I go way back. He is a past East Tennessee vice commander, district commander, he is a post commander for the American Legion. This man helps veterans like you wouldn’t believe.”
He noted that Smith was one of the charter members of the American Legion Post 257 in Collegedale.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it is a privilege to come up here to a town that believes in patriotism,” Smith said. “With so many things happening in our country it is refreshing to come where people really believe in America and they believe in this country.”
He stated his belief that everyone in attendance deserved a welcome and a thank you for attending the event.
“A lot of places don’t even have parades. They don’t think it’s important and I’m glad that you folks continue to have this,” he expressed. “I’m honored to be speaking with you today on such an important occasion.”
He expressed his thoughts seeing everyone who attended the parade.
“The weather has been great for us, the parade was wonderful and it was great to see all of the people smiling and happy,” Smith said. “This town does so much for veterans and you should be very proud of what you have here.”
Smith stated that all in attendance were there to honor the service men and women who joined the armed forces to serve their country.
“We are here to remember our service members and to honor the sacrifice they had made to the courage that it takes to defend honor, duty and country,” he stated. “Your service has helped to keep this country and its citizens safe and free. We want to thank you for answering the call of duty. We have made our armed forces the most respected in the world and it is you who have done that.”
He noted that all veterans have come from “different walks of life” but share one thing in common.
“They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity,” Smith said. “All the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than themselves ... They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways during extreme times.”
Smith stated that American men and women have been “answering the call” since the first shot was fired in the Revolutionary War.
“Your presence here today is a tribute to all veterans,” Smith expressed. “Thank you for attending today. God bless you and your families, God bless our troops that are on active duty at this time and God bless America.”
