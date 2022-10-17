Current Athens City Mayor and candidate for re-election Bo Perkinson answers a question during the recent Athens Area Chamber of Commerce city council candidate forum as fellow candidates (from left) John Duggan, Larry Eaton, Judith Hamilton, Mark Lockmiller, Jim O’Bringer, Dick Pelley and Kay Simmons look on.
Candidates for the Athens City Council were questioned recently on their ability and interest in working together with those they disagree with.
The Athens City Council Candidate Forum was held at Ascension Life Church recently and was hosted by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. It featured eight of the nine candidates for three seats in the November election. John Duggan, Larry Eaton, Judith Hamilton, Mark Lockmiller, Jim O’Bringer, Dick Pelley, Bo Perkinson and Kay Simmons were all on hand, but Steve Sherlin was not able to attend due to a previous engagement. Seven questions were asked of each candidate, including opening and closing statements, ranging across a variety of issues.
One of those questions was “the Athens City Council is made up of five members and decisions are made by majority vote. How will you promote good teamwork and collaboration among the council if elected?”
There have been instances on the council during the recent past of members not getting along, including a recent attempt by Pelley to oust Perkinson from his seat as mayor.
The answers are as follows, in the order they were given:
Bo Perkinson: “Yes it is made up of five individual members, elected, and each person has the same rights as the other council members. I think promoting cooperation, a lot of it is education, studying an issue, get the package of information at the study session. Not only that, but training beyond the city council, beyond those meetings, participating in regional efforts, such as the Tennessee Municipal League puts on workshops to learn more about cities, to learn more about what other cities are doing, participating and watching what other cities are doing across the county, and then coming together and sharing those with our council members. I was fortunate to go to some of those trainings earlier, listening to all that information and simulating it and saying ‘OK, where do we stand, where are the things that are important to the citizens of Athens, what are the needs of the citizens of Athens and trying to meet those needs with conservative values and conservative spending. How to meet those needs not only this year and next year, but the five years ahead.”
Kay Simmons: “With this being my first run at any kind of public office, my learning curve is really big, but I’m willing to learn and I’m excited to learn. I’m excited to learn from the council members who are already seated in positions on the council, I’m excited to learn from new council members if I’m elected to serve with them. I’m reading a book right now that’s called ‘High Conflict,’ I’d highly recommend it to anyone who hasn’t read it. In this book, the author discusses what good conflict looks like. Good conflict entails bringing curiosity to the table, being willing to be vulnerable with each other and talking through issues. High conflict is when we come to the table with an us against them attitude. I want to work on behalf of the citizens of Athens for good conflict, for good civic, civil, discourse, to listen to each other, to collaborate and compromise, to work together. That’s what I hope to accomplish.”
John Duggan: “At this point I’ve spoken with each one of the council members that are on the council at this time, I’ve reached out to previous council members, I’ve spoken with many different people from different walks of life. The main issue we’re having, and this goes back to my first point of why I decided to run, is dealing with structure. The structure of meetings is chaos, from the moment I walked into my very first council meeting a little over a year ago, it was tense, it was back and forth and it’s not changed since. We’re a whole year later and it’s still chaos — we follow Robert’s Rules but we don’t follow Robert’s Rules, we pick and choose which rule. One thing I noticed going to a school board county meeting, at the beginning of the meeting they make a motion, they second the motion and they vote to adopt the agenda. I’ve not once seen that in a city council meeting I’ve attended. Once that’s adopted as the agenda, then it has to go through the process of a two-thirds vote to change. What’s going on with the city council now is there’s no adopting of an agenda, either at a study session or even at the council meeting. They’re claiming two-thirds have to break it when nobody has actually voted on the agenda.”
Larry Eaton: “The teamwork starts with one thing — education. We have an agenda that’s worked in the work session. Again, I’ve been to just as many council meetings since 2015, I don’t think anybody else has done that besides the one that’s on the board. The problem I see is if they do not like the agenda of some individuals, they don’t put it on there and then there’s a big fuss. Anything that one of the city council members, all five of them, need to be put on the agenda, put it on the agenda. It’s not a city manager issue, it is a city council issue. Put it on the agenda and let the city council do whatever we do on it, vote on it. Number two, when we go into the city council meetings, we don’t even know what Robert’s Rules of Order is. It is pathetic, it is an embarrassment, it’s an embarrassment. We spend all this money for some of these council members to go to the Tennessee Municipal League, spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars each time, and we don’t even have anything coming back from their training to help with this. What I propose is the city council start some training, especially Robert’s Rules for one thing, and then also they need to start putting down on the agenda what they need.”
Judith Hamilton: “First thing, as a council member, I feel it’s a compulsion to be informed about the issues that are at hand that are presented to the city council. The first thing I would do is study and I would listen to all sides of the issue and that’s what the study sessions are all about, having a conversation and listening to the heads of the different departments that are asking for the proposals. Listen to people and what the issues are and then consider the pros and cons. There’s no lawsuit that’s resolved by yelling and screaming and saying this is what has to be. You have to consider the facts, present the facts and balance and persuade each other, that’s the only way we can come to a resolution. Standing and constantly repeating the same grievances over and over again is not the way to proceed with city council meetings. City council meetings are not supposed to be grievance sessions, they’re supposed to be considering, discussing and approving or disapproving of proposals — not having constant arguments.”
Mark Lockmiller: “I’m in education, this is my 30th year in education. This is also the very first year out of those 30 years that I’m not coaching. I coached for 29 years, excluding this year of course. I know what teamwork is. I’ve made a living knowing what teamwork is and part of teamwork is listening. God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason — to listen and that’s what I do. I’ve been accused by a few — and I mean a few — of not being very vocal at meetings. Why should I be trying to talk over everybody else, why should I just ramble on, what does that accomplish? I listen, I take in all the facts from both sides — however many sides there are in a situation — I listen, I take them all in and I evaluate them, that’s how I come up with my vote. As far as not letting council members speak, everybody keeps saying that all the council doesn’t let a member speak, that is not true. I let all of the other four members speak. If you would go back and watch the council meetings, I vote to let all five of us speak just about every single time. Teamwork: we listen, we take in the facts and we work together.”
Jim O’Bringer: “I think you’ve got to study the issues at hand, take the time to kind of have your background, see if your constituents and your votes and people you respect throughout the community and with the conglomeration of that and what you received from your other council people determine what your right vote is. Sometimes you’ve got to bend a little. You’ve got Bob over here and he has this view and he feels very strongly about it and sometimes you’ve got to see value in Bob’s view so that he might later on down the road see the value in your views. It’s a give and a take. Our country is built on democracy, we really need to get back to that. Shouting and being condescending really doesn’t get you anywhere, I’ve learned that growing up and being in business. My grandpa used to say it’s better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt and that rings true in a lot of cases. Whenever you start barking at somebody to do this, this, this and this, their ears shut off and they cease to hear anything you say after that. I really feel like as you go about things, you catch more flies with honey. If you go about things tactfully, you can usually win the favor of the people you’re seeking it from.”
Dick Pelley: “I would do exactly the opposite of what the city council has done the last year and a half. I think every council member deserves to be treated as an equal. In the past year and a half, almost two years, I have been mistreated, I have been lied to. Robert’s Rules of Order and the order of decorum, they need to be followed. Every one of you serve on some type of a committee, you like to be listened to. Ms. Hamilton alluded to the fact that you don’t bring things up over and over again — you do until they’re satisfied. When you represent the citizens, you are the citizens’ voice. So you need to be treated fairly, honestly and directly. Ladies and gentlemen, I challenge you — if you go back and look at the council meetings in the last year, year and a half, you’ll see exactly what I am talking about. I am hoping and praying that this council that comes into office in this election will learn what not to do. Thank you again and God bless you.”
