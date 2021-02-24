The giving spirit in the local area isn’t confined to the Christmas holiday, as donations continue to flow in to the Friendly Fellow Club as March nears.
While the event is Christmastime-related, donations can be given anytime and local residents are still in a giving mood.
FFC officials have noted that applications were up 50% and distribution increased in 2020, which also resulted in an increase in costs related to more boxes and also rising food costs, which means the club is in need of more donations to ensure they can meet their expenses.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325 or can be made via credit/debit card or PayPal on the Friendly Fellow Club website, friendlyfellows.org, by clicking the Donate button at the bottom of the page.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
The Daily Post-Athenian will print listings of donors as contributions come in throughout the season. Donations in honor or memory of a loved one are always a special tribute and are most welcome.
Donors using the online payment portal can add an honorarium/memorial by including that information in the “Add Note” section of the donation portal.
For more than 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club food basket project has been a Christmastime tradition for the entire community in Athens and McMinn County.
Started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram, the effort serves households in the community with food to get them through the winter. The Friendly Fellow Club’s work is not possible without the help of people across the community and officials want to get as many people involved as possible to make it a continued success.
The boxes were packed and distributed in 2020 at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Boxes were packaged on Monday, Dec. 21, and were distributed on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Now, donations are being collected for this year’s assistance.
For more information, email friendlyfellowclub @gmail.com or visit friendlyfellows.org
Recent donations to the Friendly Fellow Club include:
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Women, $250
• From Anonymous, $40
