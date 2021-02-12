It was fall of 2018.
A few weeks prior, we had a significant rainfall and as usual after such an event there was water running from Cayci Heights through my backyard neighbor, Chris Schreck’s, property down under my outdoor shed and subsequently into my yard. The water progressed between my property and that of my next door neighbor, Matt Frazier, before entering a culvert that carried it under Crestway Drive.
Except for one occasion in the almost 30 years that my wife and I have lived there, no significant damage had occurred. There was, however, an issue of the water displacing the small rocks I had placed in front of my shed.
Many times I’ve had to pick those rocks up and replace them. This time was no different. The problem arose after I spent the better part of an afternoon sitting on an upturned five-gallon bucket, bending over and loading the rocks into a lawn cart.
My back was very stiff when I finished but I didn’t think anything of it. Then I got on my recently purchased rowing machine. Mistake.
By the time that session ended I was officially in trouble. My lower back was screaming and I had pain radiating down my left leg.
I wasn’t incapacitated but I sure wasn’t comfortable. It was football season and I was carrying on. McMinn County was hosting Maryville and there was lightning in the air and the game was delayed a few times.
It was during one of those delays that I decided to make a trip down the bleachers to the restroom. Unfortunately, my first step out of the press box I rolled my ankle and fell on the press box landing. This did my back no favors.
Before the night was over, after attempting to finish the broadcast, I had to be hauled out of the press box and down the bleachers by an ambulance crew that was on standby at the game. Quite humiliating, actually.
To make a long story short, after visiting my GP, enduring various tests, and visiting a neurosurgeon, I underwent back surgery. I had also broken my ankle, which was my first broken bone in my life.
I missed a few games and vividly recall my family visiting after games. My oldest son Justin was now helping Terry Patrick on the games and he would come over afterward with his wife Dana, sons Marshall and Bryce Goodner and my only granddaughter, three year old Kenadee.
Bryce was a sophomore starting tackle for the Cherokees. My youngest son, Garrett, was contracting in Al Asad, Iraq and wasn’t scheduled to return home for months.
While I was still in recovery one night Justin and Kenadee were going out to pick up pizza for the family. He called and said he was dropping off Kenadee for a short visit while he continued on to pick up dinner.
We were entertaining her and she was sitting on the floor. Mary and I both thought something seemed a little off.
Her face seemed a little swollen and her cheeks were red. She also seemed to be wheezing somewhat. I had taken some pictures of her with my phone and it was more pronounced in the photos. She did not, however, seem to be acting any different.
Kenadee’s mom Dana is an RN. She was working her normal shift in the ICU at Tennova in Cleveland. I called her to voice my concerns but without the benefit of actually seeing her, as I sent no pictures, she said it might be allergies and put it down to excessive concern from a grandparent.
The next day Kenadee was visiting her maternal grandparents, Mike and Vicki Thornburg. It was during this visit when Kenadee began exhibiting much more serious symptoms.
Vicki noticed Kenadee seemingly struggling to breathe and her face had developed a bluish tint. Now, it’s panic time. Vicki races the few blocks from her home with Kenadee to Justin’s yelling, “this baby has to go to the hospital!”
Justin gets her in the truck, frantically calling Dana, and they meet at Starr Regional’s Emergency Room. There, a chest x-ray revealed an enlarged thymus gland. Your thymus gland actually begins to shrink from birth, ultimately disappearing upon a person reaching puberty.
The fact that Kenadee’s was enlarged was a sign that something was awry. She was transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by ambulance with her mom riding along and Justin in his truck.
Upon arrival at Children’s, she was immediately seen by the ER doctor. Kenadee was given steroids to aid her breathing, received additional breathing treatments and an additional x-ray.
Kenadee seemed fine. She had no more episodes. The determination was she suffered from nothing more than the croup and that they were free to go.
If you know Dana, you know that beautiful woman can be more hardheaded than her father-in-law. She refused to leave. They hung around a few more hours and then she was told Kenadee could be admitted for 24 hours and they would monitor her.
Then it happened. Kenadee had another episode. The veins were popping out in her neck, which indicated there was no bloodflow and therefore no oxygen getting to her brain. Now the game had changed.
A CT Scan was performed, more steroids were administered, and IV pushes to help her breathe. Everything was breathing related.
The CT was revealing but certainly not encouraging. There was a mass ultimately determined to have originated from her thymus gland. The tumor was actually wrapped around her jugular and encompassed almost her entire chest cavity.
The steroids that they had administered would shrink the mass around her jugular temporarily and relieve the pressure, allowing her to breathe. This would last for a few hours until it wore off, then another episode would occur.
Her heart was barely visible in the CT because of the size of the tumor. Dana and Justin were told that had they left the hospital that Kenadee would not have survived the trip home.
Until I die, I will never forget getting the phone call from Justin in the hospital and hearing those four words that would change a lot of people’s lives — “they found a mass.” Until you’ve been there you have no idea how that affects a grandparent.
I was crushed, devastated, cold chills running down my spine, nausea invading my body, a whirlwind of emotions. I remember praying “God, give this to me and take it from her.”
While waiting on the results of the CT, unbeknownst to Justin and Dana, the ER doctor was already in touch with the on call oncologist. Lymphoma was already suspected, so chemo was given. Then, a biopsy was performed Tuesday and the results were in — Stage 4 T Cell Lymphoma. Stage 4 because of the size.
The Sept. 16 trip to the emergency room and subsequent transfer to ET Children’s lasted a week in Pediatric ICU. The diagnosis was received Sept. 18.
Kenadee received chemo daily the remainder of the week. Before departure another x-ray was performed. Do you believe in miracles?
That’s not a rhetorical question because we witnessed one first hand. The entire mass was entirely gone!
In one week. I will always believe God healed that precious little girl right then. And I will never be convinced otherwise.
Obviously, the entire family was delighted, but there was no guarantee the tumor wouldn’t return. So, an aggressive treatment schedule was laid out by her oncologist. The entire schedule was to last 24 months, which seems an eternity when you’re talking about a three-year-old child.
It seemed so unfair. All treatment was performed in Knoxville. In the beginning, Kenadee received chemo on Mondays as an outpatient. Back on Tuesday for more chemo and an overnight stay. This was the day she received a drug with the slang name of “red devil,” an aptly named drug because of its toxicity.
As long as her counts were good she could go home Wednesday. They weren’t always good enough. Then she began to receive chemo four days a week. She had a port installed in her chest to infuse her.
Chemo doesn’t normally do the body any favors while it’s attacking the cancer cells. It basically destroys the immune system and it took its toll on Kenadee.
At one point late in 2018, she was unable to shake the effects of the poison and she was in the hospital for 45 continuous days. She had serious bowel issues, including colitis. It was heartbreaking to watch her writhe in pain.
There were no Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations for us that year as the stay extended into 2019. During this time, Dana took a leave of absence. Her coworkers were so kind in donating their vacation time to her as she moved into the room with her baby.
Justin’s employer, Starr Regional, was more than accommodating to his missing work and continued to be throughout the entire ordeal. Finally she was well enough to go home.
While it’s very difficult to accept the fact that your baby girl is in this mess, Justin was always quick to say, “It’s not good, but you take a look around the hospital and see how bad some of the other children are and you feel blessed.”
The intense treatment phase continued until November of 2019. Then she entered the maintenance phase. During this time she began taking an oral dose of chemo daily.
In addition to this, every Tuesday Dana would don gloves, suit up and take a pill outside in a bag to the middle of the road where she would crush it. Then she would place the pill in a smoothie for Kenadee to take. Dana realizes the irony of taking all the precautions, “I’m doing all this so none of the rest of my family is exposed to this and then giving it to my daughter.”
Since November of 2019 Justin has taken Kenadee back to Knoxville about every two weeks to get an infusion of chemo and many times a lumbar puncture. This is done as her type of cancer has a tendency to gravitate to a patient’s spine.
She had to be sedated while the chemo was inserted into her spinal column. This in itself carries a certain risk.
During the past few months the lumbar punctures have become less frequent and she has begun receiving antibiotic infusions in addition to chemo. They do blood work very frequently, which requires Kenadee’s least favorite procedure — a needle prick in her finger. She hates that.
When she was first diagnosed Justin consulted with an oncologist who advised him that all situations like this were treated basically the same as they were based on clinical trials.
So, the care she would receive at ET Children’s would most likely be the same that she would get at St. Jude or anywhere else. Dana says, “you’re pretty much just turning your child over to them and praying that they know the right thing to do.” That’s a tough pill to swallow for anyone, especially for a nurse who is used to being proactive.
But, that doesn’t mean Dana wasn’t involved. She watched everything like a hawk and always asked questions and sometimes had a difference of opinion. She isn’t shy about doing that. And I love her for that.
Because of setbacks, the originally scheduled 24-month treatment turned into a 29-month affair. But it’s over. As I look back there are certain things I will remember always.
McMinn County played at Bradley in football shortly after her diagnosis. Gary Ownbey, the Bears radio play by play guy, got with Turner Jackson, the Bradley AD, and the night of the game there were signs on the fence around the field encouraging Kenadee in her fight and the Bradley marching band wore pink in her honor.
The PA made an announcement about her. As a lifelong Cherokee, you’re taught your biggest rival is Bradley but it’s extremely difficult to work up animosity toward someone who does that for you. I’m indebted.
Dr. Melanie Miller, the since retired Athens City director of schools, got involved by placing Kenadee on a list of people who were placed before a large group of people who form a prayer chain. Her beautiful, sweet daughter, Talley, dresses up like Cinderella and visits children. Her visit to Kenadee in Kendadee’s home was special and unforgettable.
Many, many churches, clubs, and individuals had her on their prayer list. It worked.
At some point a group out of Knoxville named Kenadee the “Girl of the Year.” She and her family got to go on the field at Neyland Stadium prior to a game, which thrilled Marshall, but maybe not Bryce so much as he has now signed with Virginia Tech to play football. There was also a wonderful film shot in their home and made available online.
Athens native, Beth Haynes, had her on a special program on WBIR, Channel 10 in Knoxville.
I think she first met Neyland Pickle at Children’s. McMinn allowed Kenadee and Neyland to participate in homecoming activities on the field at the high school.
I can’t say enough about the care she received from doctors and nurses at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. They are intelligent, compassionate, dedicated and highly skilled. You can’t go wrong there.
Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Kenadee got a scan. She went back to Knoxville Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The results of the scan showed exactly what we expected. Nothing out of the ordinary. She received an antibiotic infusion and some blood work. Friday, Feb. 5 she took her last dose of oral chemo. Sunday, Feb. 7, she and the entire family attended First Baptist Church in Calhoun.
There, the family all rang handbells on stage and Kenadee and her first cousin and best friend, six year old Spencer Mew, rang the church bell so “all of Calhoun could know,” stated Pastor Toby Brogden. She is healed.
She will continue to see her doctor for quite some time. No more chemo, but antibiotic infusions, blood work and occasional scans. Leaving nothing to chance.
There are some lasting effects of the chemo. She has been advised to avoid contact sports because of an elevated risk of bleeding and a decreased rate of healing. Her mom was an all-state soccer player for the Cherokees, so that’s probably out. But she began cheering last fall and gymnastics may give way to ballet. I don’t even care.
Papa John (yours truly) firmly believes she has been healed from the time she first left the hospital and the mass had disappeared. There were times her parents felt the exact same way, almost to the point of saying, “you know, she’s fine, we’re really tired of putting this stuff into her body.” But they persevered.
The day we thought was forever away has finally arrived. Mary and I babysat her much of the time beginning when Dana went back to work and Kenadee was an infant. All of her family sitters have missed spending time with her because of her sickness.
Nancy Marshall has virtually taught her to read during their Kindergarten sessions this school year. Now she will start 1st grade this fall. I regret that she has had very little contact with children her age due to us being cautious because of her immune system, but now maybe she can play with Pressley across the street and Caroline behind us.
I posted on Facebook about Kenadee when she was first diagnosed and I don’t think I have posted anything at all since then. But I did post the results of her last scan and the fact that she’s healed. Just reading the comments made my eyes well up with tears.
When I called Justin and Dana to get the chronology correct about this article I almost lost it reliving those times. Dana said, “I have to think about this because I’ve spent a lot of time trying to forget what happened.” One of these days for her, hopefully, Kenadee won’t even remember this. I will.
While writing this I also got very emotional. Grandchildren are indescribably special. And this sweet child is my hero.
She never complained, except when she had to take a bad tasting medicine, and she is tougher than nails. Ask Bryce.
God is good.
