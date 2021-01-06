Area seniors who are unable to drive may soon have a new way to get around town.
McMinn Senior Activity Center Executive Director Tina South gave an overview of the proposed MyRide TN Southeast program during the Athens City Council study session in December.
The program, which is available for adults age 60 and older, provides volunteer-assisted transportation for seniors. The program is facilitated by the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD).
“Basically, what you’re looking at is an Uber system for our seniors,” explained South. “We are working with the AAAD in Chattanooga to implement this program.”
The program has been in place for several years in other Tennessee counties. Both riders and volunteer drivers must fill out an application to take advantage of the program. Volunteer drivers go through a comprehensive background check prior to being accepted into the program.
Riders must pay a $25 annual membership. There is also a fee of $3 to $5 per round trip.
“We are looking into ways to get that sponsored,” said South of the potential waiver of the per-trip fee. “We know sometimes our seniors really don’t have that expendable income.”
All trips are prepaid and no money is collected by the drivers. Someone at the senior center will be designated to coordinate these trips.
Transportation through the program is supplied for doctor visits and other healthcare needs, as well as personal trips. Unlike some similar programs, MyRide TN drivers stay with their passenger for the duration of the trip.
Riders must be able to walk on their own or with the assistance of a walker or cane. Certain healthcare needs such as dialysis appointments are excluded from the program.
Per the program guidelines, riders are limited to three rides per week, three hours per ride and three stops per ride.
South explained that the senior center is still working to determine how many riders and volunteers are needed to qualify for the program.
“I’ve already had 20 people volunteer to be drivers,” said South, who added a minimum of 10 drivers are required to begin the program.
“I would like to have 25 at any given time.”
The steering committee that organizes the program will be comprised of the members of the senior center’s board of directors and possibly a representative from both city and county government.
The senior center currently has about 500 members.
“A lot of those are going to be volunteer drivers because they know that someday they may need to be the rider,” said South. “You help now because you may need that help in the future.”
For more information about the program, visit www.myridetnse.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.