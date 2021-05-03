Starr Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Starr Regional Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
This is SRMC’s second consecutive “A” grade in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade initiative. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months.
It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are very pleased to have received this high mark for the second consecutive grading period. The ‘A’ grade places us among the top tier of hospitals across the country when it comes to patient safety,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “I am extremely honored to work with employees and providers who are committed to providing high-quality patient care.
“The way our team continues to care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic is further proof of how we always put quality and safety first — and it reinforces how deserving our facility is of this grade.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Starr Regional Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Starr Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.