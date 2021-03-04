EDITOR’S NOTE: Only McMinn County High School students are included in this installment of Elks Teens of the Month. Information for McMinn Central High School students was unavailable at press time, but will be included in a future edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Crimsyn Price and Darren Lee, both of whom are students at McMinn County High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Crimsyn Price, McMinn County
Crimsyn Price lives in Athens. She is the daughter of Michelle Revis, Chris Revis, Angela Loveless, and Ben Hamilton. She is the older sister to Max Revis, Gage Loveless, and Summer Loveless. She is currently a senior attending McMinn County High School.
During her freshman year, she and some of her fellow classmates received the VIVID (Very Important Volunteer Individual) Award for putting up a historical marker in their town. The marker is in front of the YMCA and it discusses a forgotten community within Athens that used to be upon that hill.
In her sophomore year, she and that same group of students were awarded by the Daughters of the American Revolution for the preservation of a part of Athens’ history.
Price was in the homecoming court her junior year. She also was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from her job at Taco Bell during her junior year. She received top 10% in her class and A Honor Roll during her sophomore and junior year. She participated in volleyball during her freshman year ,as well as rugby during her junior year. She is involved with Mu Alpha Theta, National Honors Society, Science Club, and McMinn Goes International. She is the president of Science Club and an ambassador for McMinn Goes International.
When she is not in school or at club meetings, she is working at Taco Bell, where she averages 30 hours a week. On Wednesdays, she attends McMinn Youth Community Group to worship.
Price plans to attend East Tennessee State University, where she has received the Presidential Academic Scholarship. She plans to major in biology with a pre-medicine focus. Once she graduates, she hopes to go to medical school where she can achieve her dream of being a pediatrician.
Darren Lee, McMinn County
Darren Lee is from Athens and is the son of Kok Wah Lee and Fannie Chiew and the brother of Daniel Lee. Lee is also the grandson of Patricia Norris.
Lee has attended McMinn County High School for four years and is currently a senior with a 4.06 GPA. He has been in the top 10% for four years.
During his sophomore year, Lee participated in EF tours to Iceland. When he was a junior, he was in the Science Club and is still in the club as a senior.
In his senior year, Lee is in the Anchor Club, a service club helping the community of Athens. He has participated in the Anchor Club with the CASA Run 5K, Octoberfest, and Civic Saturday, and helped clean Pocket Park and the Food Bank.
In his free time, Lee likes to play tennis and soccer, swim, and spend time with friends. He likes to donate blood at least once a year.
When Lee graduates, he plans to attend East Tennessee State University at Johnson City and wants to major in biology.
