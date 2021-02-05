The Thirteenth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards will honor volunteers from 47 counties on Feb. 7 in a virtual ceremony.
The awards will celebrate the efforts of 80 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
The individual awards are sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas and Terry Silver.
The McMinn County Youth Honoree is Diana White.
White is a senior who has been involved with various organizations and, in the process, has volunteered her time to activities at the high school and within the community.
“White is not only a compassionate and caring individual, but also a high achieving student,” according to the release on White’s honor. “Diana has been involved with several different clubs, activities and local programs throughout her high school years, while maintaining a rigorous course load and a weighted GPA of 4.35.”
White has served her community, outside of school, through community service in the following ways: helping with clean up and recycling at her high school; reading to elementary school students at the local farmer’s market; yearly Math Fest for elementary school students; Yearly Haunted Hallways; and Angel Tree, an activity organized by J-Teen which provides Christmas to students in need in the community.
“White is always dependable and she is a fantastic leader,” the release continued.
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. By giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director Jim Snell.
NewsChannel5 weekend anchor, Jennifer Kraus, will serve as emcee for the event. A recording of the virtual awards will be available on Volunteer Tennessee’s website www.volunteertennessee.net on Feb. 9.
Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25 member, bipartisan citizen board appointed by the governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.
