The terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001 impacted lives across the country and still has ripple effects today.
Among those impacted was John Forgery, who served as director of McMinn County Schools at the time, was later deployed to Iraq and then served time as a state representative in the Tennessee General Assembly.
In an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian, Forgety recently looked back on his time working as the director of schools during 9/11.
“That particular morning I just happened to be at McMinn Central High School,” Forgety said. “I would go, periodically early in the morning, to visit the schools and I just so happened to be at Central High School as the students were just getting there. Roger Freeman was the principal there at the time and he came up to me and said that an airplane had just hit the World Trade Center.”
Forgety stated that he and Freeman stepped aside to watch the news coverage of the event on television.
“At that time, given the limited first information, we thought it was an accident that an airplane had hit the World Trade Center and of course it wasn’t long until the second airplane hit the World Trade Center and then we knew or suspected that there was something going on,” he recalled. “All of the classrooms had televisions and the teachers turned them on and everybody was watching the progression of the day. It was a very somber moment and people were trying to figure out what was going on. As the tension developed, we found out that there was another plane that hit the Pentagon and another that crashed in a Pennsylvania field and everybody was just taken aback by it.”
According to Forgety, that day was the day the world changed from how Americans had previously viewed it.
“The way we travel was changed and had you ever heard of the Department of Homeland Security until that day? There wasn’t one and of course when things like that happen we become suspicious as a people,” he stated. “Sometimes you have to keep those suspicions in a positive way so that you aren’t vulnerable as a country and as a people. We had previously encountered terrorist attacks, as Americans, but we had never experienced something like that on our home soil, on American soil, so historically that was a very significant date.”
In honor of the victims of that day, Forgety has a “very big framed flag” that he received from a friend upon his return from Iraq that has the names of all of the victims who died during the attack on Sept. 11.
“When you think about having the security, rightfully so, at the airports that we have now. When you think about having national security people that have a list of people they have to watch because of their affiliations, there is a mindset that we have in this country that changed that very day,” Forgety expressed. “Following those events we went to war with Afghanistan, but then very quickly people at the Pentagon and President (George W.) Bush started shifting their focus from Afghanistan to Iraq because we had intelligence that said they had weapons of mass destruction and they were a larger terrorist threat.”
In 2004, Forgety received the call to be deployed to Iraq for the National Guard.
“As a Guard unit, you can be activated by the governor of your state or your can be activated by the president of the United States. Being a first sergeant and being in a leadership position, I went on active duty in April of 2004,” Forgety said. “I was on state orders until June, then it became federal orders. When you go on federal orders you are 100% U.S. Army. You no longer belong to the governor of your state, you belong to the president of the United States and I believe there were approximately 5,000 Tennesseans, maybe more, that were deployed in 2004.”
Forgety had served on active duty for nearly two years before returning to McMinn County where he had noticed several changes in his absence.
“The school board had appointed an interim superintendent, who was David Pierce, and he had done a great job for the school but they had a lot of positions to fill as people were stepping up to fill in jobs. That ripple effect, if you would, affected the school system and just the way we do business here in America,” he noted. “A lot of things had changed. The four-lane highway between Athens and Decatur was not there when I left, it was just a two lane road … however the people in the state and the community gave us all so much support that it really made it easier on us ... A lot of countries in the world have experienced terrorist attacks regularly on their home soil but for America, until the Twin Towers fell, we had never experienced anything like that.”
During Forgety’s time as a state representative for Tennessee, he noted there were bills and topics that centered around terrorism in general.
“It certainly raised awareness of security issues not only in large cities but in public buildings like the War Memorial Building, the Capitol building, public schools, courthouses and more which are public buildings, they belong to the people. Before 9/11 we never thought about really having a major security issue at a public building, but it is now,” he expressed. “Really now we have really good security concerns that before 9/11 nobody really thought about and it just seemed to completely change our lives. The concerns about our borders and other countries’ borders are things that we hadn’t thought about prior to the 9/11 attacks, but a lot of issues have come to light since that day and rightfully so.”
Forgety expressed his pride and gratitude to those who are on the front lines both in the United States and on foreign soil.
“As a we approach that fateful day and as we approach Veterans Day and things of that nature, I am very proud of the way our first responders have reacted in situations like this,” Forgety expressed. “Our soldiers, America’s fighting men and women, and the 13 magnificent souls that died on Aug. 26 at Kabul, that kind of suicide terrorist attack was unfathomable to us as Americans, and those people have absolutely stepped up. I saw in an interview with a spouse about her husband who had been killed and if he would have had second thoughts about going and she told him absolutely not. He was a United States Marine. If he knew that it was going to happen and that he wouldn’t come back, he would have deployed anyway. That is the mindset of America’s fighting men and women and we should never, ever, forget that.”
