A dramatic warning against distracted driving returned this year at McMinn County High School.
After COVID-19 canceled it a year ago, the Life Skills class at McMinn was able to put on its annual mock wreck performance once again on Wednesday.
Life Skills teacher Susan Ray stated this was the school’s 20th year performing the mock wreck.
“The rescue squad started this back in the mid ’80s and back then they just had wrecked cars,” said Ray. “When I was doing my peer mentoring class, they had asked us to be actors in it (the mock wreck) and things just started building from there.”
Ray stated they typically have all the students in the school watch the performance, however they changed that up this year due to the pandemic.
There was no live crowd for the wreck this year, no community-wide event and it was videoed to be shown to students later.
“We feel very fortunate just to be able to do this event at all this year,” Ray expressed. “We didn’t get to do this last year and this is such an important staple that is able to save lives, so I wanted to be able to perform this no matter what.”
She noted it was a challenge to perform this year.
“The challenge is worth it to save a life,” Ray said. “I am very proud of my students who are taking initiative and have a passion of wanting to make a difference in the student body.”
Three students associated with the performance — Camryn Hudson, Makayla Millsaps and Makenzie Kittle — spoke about why they believe the mock wreck is important.
“This year’s theme is that it could happen to anyone,” Hudson said. “We wanted to show that even if you don’t think that you could be in that situation it would only take one wrong move, like arguing in the car and not paying attention for one second could cause something.”
Millsaps agreed with Hudson and continued the thought.
“You could hurt a lot of friends, yourself and multiple families,” Millsaps added. “You can try to take precautionary measures and say that you are not going to do it, but in the heat of the moment it is just better to call someone and not be in a situation to begin with.”
Kittle also noted the narrative started by the group.
“We have been doing this program for several years now and it has always made an impact on me ever since I have watched it,” Kittle said. “We want to continue this throughout the years and this year was a little different because we weren’t able to do everything we are normally able to do, but we still thought the message was important enough that we should try our best to take it and lay something out for everyone.”
The twist to this year’s performance compared to previous years made the program more relatable to women, they said.
“We normally have a guy cause a wreck in a drunk driving incident, but this year we wanted to change it to a woman who was drunk and stopped paying attention to the wheel for just a minute,” Hudson said. “We wanted to show by having a girl ... This year we only had two cars to make it more realistic. It was a two car accident with two groups of friends that leads to these fatalities and it was a girl who caused it.”
The guest speaker of the event, Joseph Carpenter, expressed his thoughts about having the opportunity to speak to the students this year.
“I’m just glad that I had the opportunity to come out here and hopefully make kids think twice before they make decisions,” Carpenter said. “If I would have thought twice maybe I wouldn’t have been in the situation that I am in, but I am grateful that I am still here and able to reach out to kids that are like how I was and hopefully help them make better decisions.”
